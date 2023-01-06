Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Related
hawaiinews.online
Shot 20 times on a busy Friday night in Waikiki
The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Honolulu Mayors’ Office, and the Honolulu Police Department remain unresponsive to questions about the deadly violence that has become a repeat threat to Hawaii’s Travel and Tourism industry. A 25-year-old man was shot at around 10.00 pm Friday night on a busy intersection...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Traffic stop of Larry Ellison on the island he owns shows no one ‘above the law’
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa to lie in state at Iolani Palace, a rare event
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani Palace is getting ready for the late Abigail Kawananakoa to lie in state there for a public memorial. The last royal family member to lie in state at the palace was more than a hundred years ago. Kawananakoa, a Campbell Estate heiress and considered a princess...
Why Community Efforts Aren’t Enough To Save Oahu’s Aging Cemeteries
At Makiki Cemetery, ankle-high weeds completely obscure some headstones. Gravestones are sinking or toppled over at Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City. Feral chicken flocks roam the gravesites at Ket On Society Cemetery in Honolulu. Oahu is home to more than 80 public cemeteries, some dating back to the mid-1800s....
Illegal Fireworks Hampered a Hawaiian Search and Rescue Mission
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Two hikers had to spend the night on Hawaii’s Aiea Trail on New Year’s Eve after fireworks prevented rescuers from reaching them. According to officials, an 81-year-old...
KITV.com
The Eddie is a GO! | Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational set to begin Wednesday
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Eddie is a GO for Wednesday! The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is the biggest surfing event in the world. On Monday, event organizers announced it's a go for Wednesday at Waimea Bay on Oahu's North Shore.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to create a sports book and card room on Oahu. The bill is the newest effort to legalize some form of gambling in Hawaii. The measure, introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, aims to open Oahu’s first single,...
Stabbing at Honolulu Airport area
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that a stabbing has occurred in the Honolulu Airport area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A photo of a man urinating at a Kilauea eruption viewing site that was posted on social media is igniting anger — with some saying it underscores the need for cultural education. Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, a Native Hawaiian activist, said Halemaumau Crater has great symbolism and...
Waikiki shooting an example of ‘unacceptable’ crime
Hawaii has yet to close out the first week of 2023 and there has already been a shooting in Waikiki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 2,200 digital parking meters on Oahu will be free of charge for at least the next six months. The city says that’s how long it’ll take to replace its wireless credit card readers to match a technology upgrade by Verizon. The city said half...
KITV.com
Paddle surfer suffers serious head injury during event at Banzai Pipeline
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A surfer suffered a serious head injury after a fall at Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore, Monday. According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, the 33-year-old surfer was stand-up paddle surfing Monday morning when he fell off his board and hit his head on the reef.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility
Traffic stop of Larry Ellison on the island he owns shows no one ‘above the law’. Body camera video obtained by Hawaii News Now shows Ellison in his orange corvette on Manele Road. Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Top stories...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Car strikes pole, leading to closure of Farrington Highway in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash led to the partial closure of Farrington Highway in the Nanakuli area Sunday morning. Police tell HNN on scene that a car crashed into a pole. Officers shut down all lanes of the highway between Kaukama and Hakimo Roads before 11 a.m. The closure is...
Resurfacing supply issue at Lanai Airport
HDOT said the closure is due to a resurfacing supply issue.
KITV.com
Danny Kaleikini, Hawaii's 'Ambassador of Aloha,' has died at 85
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Legendary entertainer and the man known as Hawaii's "Ambassador of Aloha" -- Danny Kaleikini -- has died. He passed peacefully this morning at Saint Francis Hospice. Born and raised in Papakolea, Kaleikini -- lovingly known as "Kaniela" by friends -- started his professional singing career at the...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil
First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
Injured Koko Head Trail hiker rescued by HFD
Located in Hawai'i Kai neighborhood, Koko Head Trail is known as a rather difficult hike. It is used by locals as a means of pursuing a healthy and fit life. It is admired and trekked by visitors who are lured by its views of O'ahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Council member: Body cam video of Larry Ellison traffic stop shows no one ‘above the law’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Billionaire Larry Ellison was pulled over last year for a variety of traffic violations on Lanai, the island he owns. Police body camera video obtained by Hawaii News Now shows Ellison in his orange Corvette on Manele Road, near mile marker 8, last October. The time was 6:36 p.m.
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 4