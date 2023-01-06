ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinews.online

Shot 20 times on a busy Friday night in Waikiki

The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Honolulu Mayors’ Office, and the Honolulu Police Department remain unresponsive to questions about the deadly violence that has become a repeat threat to Hawaii’s Travel and Tourism industry. A 25-year-old man was shot at around 10.00 pm Friday night on a busy intersection...
outsidemagazine

Illegal Fireworks Hampered a Hawaiian Search and Rescue Mission

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Two hikers had to spend the night on Hawaii’s Aiea Trail on New Year’s Eve after fireworks prevented rescuers from reaching them. According to officials, an 81-year-old...
KITV.com

Danny Kaleikini, Hawaii's 'Ambassador of Aloha,' has died at 85

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Legendary entertainer and the man known as Hawaii's "Ambassador of Aloha" -- Danny Kaleikini -- has died. He passed peacefully this morning at Saint Francis Hospice. Born and raised in Papakolea, Kaleikini -- lovingly known as "Kaniela" by friends -- started his professional singing career at the...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil

First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
KHON2

Injured Koko Head Trail hiker rescued by HFD

Located in Hawai'i Kai neighborhood, Koko Head Trail is known as a rather difficult hike. It is used by locals as a means of pursuing a healthy and fit life. It is admired and trekked by visitors who are lured by its views of O'ahu.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

