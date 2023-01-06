Read full article on original website
Overnight fire closes Old Lyme pizzeria
OLD LYME — A Shoreline pizza parlor is closed after an overnight fire. No one was injured in the fire at Sapore Pizzeria, 163 Boston Post Road, the owners said on Facebook. The restaurant was closed at the time. The fire broke out in the kitchen about 4 a.m.,...
Street value of recently seized fentanyl in Greenwich in $50,000 range, police say
GREENWICH — The intended meet-up for a drug deal involving a large amount of fentanyl late last week was a parking lot in the rear of the Riverside Shopping Center, according to Greenwich police, and some $50,000 of street drugs were due to be sold. When the 2002 Audi...
Hamden landlord Seramonte calls fair rent commission 'unlawful,' challenging rent freezes in court
NEW HAVEN — One of Hamden’s biggest landlords is using legal means to challenge the town’s fair rent ordinance, a decades-old regulation that has gained attention in recent months as dozens of tenants have used it to challenge rent increases. Seramonte CT LLC, which owns Seramonte Estates,...
Opinion: Stamford and its library take a stand to protect the right to read
The Ferguson Library Board of Trustees has voted that the library become a book sanctuary and Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons has taken the additional step of declaring Stamford a book sanctuary city. This extraordinary move follows the lead of the Chicago Public Library and the city of Chicago. Our board...
Overloaded dryer sparked Monday fire at Seramonte in Hamden, fire marshal says
HAMDEN — An overloaded dryer led to a fire at Seramonte Estates Monday morning, displacing three residents, according to Fire Marshal Brian Dolan and a release from the Hamden Fire Department. Responders were called to 76 Kaye Vue Drive at 9:48 a.m., Dolan said. They were able to keep...
Norwalk family of four displaced after fire guts Betmarlea Road home, officials say
NORWALK — A fire erupted in a Betmarlea Road home Sunday, gutting much of the residence and displacing a family of four, officials said. Firefighters were dispatched shortly before noon to 2 Betmarlea Road, a single-story home that sits about a half mile from Fox Run Elementary School, according to Deputy Fire Chief Steve Shay.
How to celebrate MLK Day around Connecticut
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is celebrated this year on Jan. 16, honoring the birthday of one of the most well-known leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, which sought to end racial discrimination in the United States. To honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and legacy, communities all...
Trumbull property transfers, Dec. 31 to Jan. 6
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6. Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Daniel Alejandro Cejudo Bruno. $715,000. 15 Cherry Blossom Lane. Stephen W. Yusko to Mark Marko.
How advances in technology have left many in CT locked out of jobs
Victoria Morrell was looking to rejoin the workforce last year, but she had some reservations. A teacher for many years, Morrell knew her skills were in demand, but she didn’t feel confident using the devices and software the profession requires today. “Technology has gone so quickly from the time...
Venezuelan eatery relocates from Trumbull to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Running a Venezuelan eatery in a city without many Venezuelan people would seem to be a daunting challenge. But Adriana Muñoz isn't deterred. She plans to get the city hooked on arepas and cachapas, a corn and cheese dish, and other Venezuelan staples. "We hope to...
