Norwalk, CT

Overnight fire closes Old Lyme pizzeria

OLD LYME — A Shoreline pizza parlor is closed after an overnight fire. No one was injured in the fire at Sapore Pizzeria, 163 Boston Post Road, the owners said on Facebook. The restaurant was closed at the time. The fire broke out in the kitchen about 4 a.m.,...
OLD LYME, CT
Opinion: Stamford and its library take a stand to protect the right to read

The Ferguson Library Board of Trustees has voted that the library become a book sanctuary and Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons has taken the additional step of declaring Stamford a book sanctuary city. This extraordinary move follows the lead of the Chicago Public Library and the city of Chicago. Our board...
STAMFORD, CT
Norwalk family of four displaced after fire guts Betmarlea Road home, officials say

NORWALK — A fire erupted in a Betmarlea Road home Sunday, gutting much of the residence and displacing a family of four, officials said. Firefighters were dispatched shortly before noon to 2 Betmarlea Road, a single-story home that sits about a half mile from Fox Run Elementary School, according to Deputy Fire Chief Steve Shay.
NORWALK, CT
How to celebrate MLK Day around Connecticut

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is celebrated this year on Jan. 16, honoring the birthday of one of the most well-known leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, which sought to end racial discrimination in the United States. To honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and legacy, communities all...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Trumbull property transfers, Dec. 31 to Jan. 6

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6. Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Daniel Alejandro Cejudo Bruno. $715,000. 15 Cherry Blossom Lane. Stephen W. Yusko to Mark Marko.
TRUMBULL, CT
How advances in technology have left many in CT locked out of jobs

Victoria Morrell was looking to rejoin the workforce last year, but she had some reservations. A teacher for many years, Morrell knew her skills were in demand, but she didn’t feel confident using the devices and software the profession requires today. “Technology has gone so quickly from the time...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Venezuelan eatery relocates from Trumbull to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Running a Venezuelan eatery in a city without many Venezuelan people would seem to be a daunting challenge. But Adriana Muñoz isn't deterred. She plans to get the city hooked on arepas and cachapas, a corn and cheese dish, and other Venezuelan staples. "We hope to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

