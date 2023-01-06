ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Letters to the Editor, Jan. 10

What would a clean water amendment accomplish for Marco?. With a Right to Clean and Healthy Waters (RTCHW), Floridians could file suit, and our courts, after reviewing the evidence, could order the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to enforce standards and implement long-overdue Basin Management Action Plans (BMAPs). We...
