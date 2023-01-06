A tip submitted through the Wabash County, Illinois Sheriff’s App has resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Mt. Carmel, Illinois man. Dayton Hall was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Criminal Damage to Property. The arrest stems from an incident on December 22nd in which a flagpole and landscaping structure were destroyed when they were struck by a vehicle.

MOUNT CARMEL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO