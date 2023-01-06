Read full article on original website
wzdm.com
Teacher Pay Increase on Gov. Holcomb’s Priority List for 2023 Legislative Session
Governor Holcomb is recommending more money for Indiana teachers as part of his 2023 legislative priorities. Holcomb announced a plan on Wednesday to increase funding for K through 12 education by $1.15 billion. That includes an increase in pay for Hoosier teachers, from $56,600 up to $60,000 a year. The...
wzdm.com
More State Grants are Possible for Broadband Internet Expansion
A state grant has led to further broadband Internet access across rural parts of Indiana. Among the latest extensions is improved broadband work for the City of Bicknell. R-T-C Communications is actively upgrading the service for Bicknell Citizens. Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer says the extension is part of Governor...
wzdm.com
Area Schools Benefit from STEM Grants
The Indiana Department of Education has announced that 48 school districts and charter schools across Indiana will receive nearly $2.2 million in STEM Integration Grant funding. The Vincennes Community School Corporation received a grant of $25,000. Washington Community Schools was granted $74,500 while North Daviess Schools received a nearly $50,000...
wzdm.com
Mt. Carmel IL Man Arrested Following App Tips
A tip submitted through the Wabash County, Illinois Sheriff’s App has resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Mt. Carmel, Illinois man. Dayton Hall was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Criminal Damage to Property. The arrest stems from an incident on December 22nd in which a flagpole and landscaping structure were destroyed when they were struck by a vehicle.
