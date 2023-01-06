ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Celebrating the New Year while remembering the past

WYSO's Neenah Ellis joins the program to introduce the final Loud as the Rolling Sea for 2022. The series features the stories of today’s elders – both Black and White, who were young civil rights workers in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Here’s the series host, Dr. Kevin McGruder, assistant professor of history at Antioch College:
DeWine sets agenda for second term in office during inauguration ceremony

Gov. Mike DeWine, during his inaugural address for his second term in office, said his plans for the next four years as governor will be centered on public health, mental health, and extending opportunities for Ohioans. DeWine’s inauguration ceremony was at the Ohio Statehouse Monday. He was surrounded by family,...
