Undefeated Vikings score lopsided girls basketball win over Constantine
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The undefeated Bronson Vikings took care of business on Monday night as they defeated Constantine 51-8 on the Vikings home court. Haylie Wilson led the Vikings with 19 points while Payton Springstead added 14 points and Aubree Calloway scored 10 points. The 7-0 Vikings got...
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
Chelsea Boys’ Blow Past Defending State Champs
The impressive start to the season continued for the Chelsea boys’ basketball team Saturday night as the Bulldogs routed the defending D2 state champion Williamston 75-49 to improve to 7-0 overall on the season. At 2-9 on the season, Williamston is not the same team it was a year...
Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date
Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
Malik Hall suffers apparent injury in closing moments of first half vs. Michigan
Malik Hall just recently returned to action for Michigan State, but he was looking good early against Michigan. After proving to be a catalyst in the first half of action, he was injured right before the halftime buzzer. Competing for a loose ball, Hall took a hip check and foul...
Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
Tom Izzo details a sloppy, yet crucial win over rival Michigan
Tom Izzo knows that not all wins are pretty, but a win is a win. The Spartans took down the Michigan Wolverines 59-53 and improved to 11-4 on the season Saturday afternoon. After toughing one out over his rival, Michigan State’s iconic head coach said the win “was a tough game to officiate, a tough game to coach, a tough game to watch. A beautiful game to win.”
Number of large items collected by Republic in Coldwater went up during 2022
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – More large items were picked up by Republic Waste Services in the City of Coldwater during 2022 compared to the previous year. City Manager Keith Baker told the Coldwater City Council on Monday night there were 3,509 large items picked up at the curb by Republic in 2022 which was 291 more than in 2021.
Friday night crash in Hamilton, Indiana injures seven including five children
HAMILTON, IN (WTVB) – Seven persons including five children were injured Friday in a crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive in Hamilton, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m.. According to a news release, deputies say a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck approached the intersection from the east. The other vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was heading west.
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
OBITUARY: Ann Patricia Marchant
Ann Patricia Marchant, 81, of Quincy passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her home. In following her wishes burial has taken place at Oak Grove Cemetery and no formal services are planned. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Ann was born while a WWII air...
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Ten years later, Kzoo business continues crafting BattleBots parts
BattleBots returned for another season this week, and so did a West Michigan business through a unique partnership.
BUSINESS BEAT: Craft Out Loud! store in downtown Coldwater going out of business
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A downtown Coldwater business that opened in June of 2020 will be closing the doors in the near future. The owners of Craft Out Loud! at 67 West Chicago have announced “with great sadness” on their Facebook page the store will be closing.
Coldwater City Council formally approves 3-point-6 acre east side rezoning
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A proposal to rezone 3-point-6 acres of vacant land west of U.S. 12 and Fiske Road from A-1 One Family Residential District to C-4 General Business District was given final approval by the Coldwater City Council on Monday night. A positive recommendation to the Coldwater...
New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office
JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
Rural Fremont Man Jailed in alleged Friday Beating
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a report of a battery causing serious injury that occurred at a residence in Fremont, Indiana on Friday afternoon. At around 4:30 p.m., Steuben County Communications got a call from a woman in the 200 block of...
Parts of Branch County experiencing moderate drought conditions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Information from the Integrated Drought Information System says the northern part of Branch County is seeing moderate drought conditions as 2023 gets underway. The southern part of the county is listed as being abnormally dry. Some much needed precipitation has been measured at the...
