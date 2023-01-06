ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

SFGate

Thunderstorms, Lightning, Hail Likely To Begin About 1 A.M. Tuesday

Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the Bay Area from about 1-4 a.m. Tuesday with lightning, hail, strong winds and more flooding, according to a forecast issued late Monday by the National Weather Service. After the storms early Tuesday -- which includes a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms and a...
In Santa Cruz, the deluge came from the skies and the sea

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The surfers were loving it. A set of waves was breaking Sunday just offshore from the main beach in this college town known for its mountain biking, laid-back atmosphere and famous surf spots. This wasn't one of them though. A parade of rainstorms had swelled the San Lorenzo River, pushing heaps of sand out of its mouth and building up a sandbar that was kicking up near-perfect waves.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Highway 1 Closed South Of Pescadero Due To Downed Power Lines

SAN MATEO CO. (BCN) Highway 1 has been closed south of Pescadero early Tuesday due to downed power lines, according to a 5:09 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management. PG&E crews have been alerted to the situation, according to the announcement, but no estimated...
PESCADERO, CA
Downed Power Lines Close Woodside Road At East Bayshore Road

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City have closed Woodside Road in both directions between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard early Tuesday due to downed power lines. No estimate was provided in the 4:35 a.m. news release when Woodside Road would reopen. This is a developing story and more...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Downed Trees, Power Lines Close Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Police in Walnut Creek report that downed trees and power lines on Ygnacio Valley Road early Tuesday are blocking the eastbound lanes between Homestead Avenue and San Carlos Drive east of downtown. According to a news release issued at 3:14 a.m., police had no estimate for when...
Update: Woodside Road Reopens After Downed Power Lines Cleared

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday -- less than 30 minutes after reporting Woodside Road was closed in both directions -- that it had been reopened between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard after downed power lines were cleared and then repaired by PG&E crews. No...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Traffic Diverted On State Route 29

Traffic in Napa County was diverted Monday morning on State Route 29. State Route 29 was closed in American Canyon between Paoli Loop and S Kelly Road. Traffic was being diverted on to Paoli Loop and Green Island Road. The road was closed at about 4:28 a.m. There is no...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Evacuation Ordered For Areas Near Southwood Place

VACAVILLE (BCN) Evacuation orders were issued Monday morning for some areas of Vacaville. Residents near Southwood Place, south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, and North of Alamo west of the Putah Canal are under immediate evacuation orders as of 7:52 a.m. Monday. The evacuation order was issues because of...
VACAVILLE, CA
Storm-Related Closures On Parts Of Hwy 1, Sr 9 And Hwy 17

One lane of northbound state Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will be closed Monday as crews clear a log jam in the San Lorenzo River, California Highway Patrol officials said. The No. 2 lane will be closed on Highway 1 south of River Street to remove the log jam at the bridge over the river.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

