SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The surfers were loving it. A set of waves was breaking Sunday just offshore from the main beach in this college town known for its mountain biking, laid-back atmosphere and famous surf spots. This wasn't one of them though. A parade of rainstorms had swelled the San Lorenzo River, pushing heaps of sand out of its mouth and building up a sandbar that was kicking up near-perfect waves.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO