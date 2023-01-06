ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks

Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
NASDAQ

1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 83% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

When it comes to successful investing, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class by himself. The so-called "Oracle of Omaha" has reigned over the company for more than 50 years, building a track record that's unmatched. Since he took the helm of the conglomerate in 1965, its stock has risen more than 20% annually and has surged a mind-boggling 3,641,613% in total.
NASDAQ

Strength Seen in Transocean (RIG): Can Its 6.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Transocean (RIG) shares soared 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $5.24. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 31.4% gain over the past four weeks. Transocean stock extended its rally for...
NASDAQ

Are Finance Stocks Lagging Ashford (AINC) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ashford (AINC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. Ashford...
NASDAQ

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?

There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
NASDAQ

2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ

Is Most-Watched Stock Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) Worth Betting on Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this specialty drug company have returned +9.3%, compared to...
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ

Why CBOE Global (CBOE) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
NASDAQ

Consumer Sector Update for 01/10/2023: SOVO, HTHT, CROX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.3% recently. Sovos Brands (SOVO) was advancing by more than 4%, a day after the company said it completed the sale of...
NASDAQ

Why United Rentals (URI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ

Are Investors Undervaluing Cardinal Health (CAH) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ

Bank First Corporation (BFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release

Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Bank First Corporation (BFC) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ

Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Darden Restaurants (DRI) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Darden Restaurants (DRI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ

Are Investors Undervaluing Nabors Industries (NBR) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
NASDAQ

Notable ETF Outflow Detected - TNA

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the DIREXION SMALL CAP BULL 3X SHARES (Symbol: TNA) where we have detected an approximate $77.1 million dollar outflow -- that's a 6.7% decrease week over week (from 34,100,000 to 31,800,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of TNA, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Coca-Cola European (CCEP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

