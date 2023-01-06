Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Associate Who Allegedly Tried To Kill YFN Lucci Takes Plea Deal In YSL RICO Case
Atlanta, GA - A Young Thug associate who allegedly tried to kill YFN Lucci has become the latest to take a plea deal in the RICO case against the rapper’s Young Slime Life (YSL) collective. According to WSB-TV, Antonio Sumlin (known as Obama) pleaded guilty to one count of...
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Pleads For 'Second Chance At Adulthood' Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K has asked for a “second chance at adulthood” while serving a 55-year prison bid for murder, claiming race was a factor behind his lengthy sentence. The “Race” rapper shared several tweets from behind bars on Thursday (January 5) speaking out against his decades-long imprisonment. The 22-year-old argued that he should have been tried as a juvenile instead of an adult and claimed if he was white his punishment wouldn’t have been as severe.
Fetty Wap’s Sentencing Delayed In Drug Trafficking Case
After pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in connection to an interstate drug trafficking case, Fetty Wap is set to receive his sentence at a later date. According to AllHipHop, the New Jersey artist will return to court on March 9, 2023. The “My Way” rapper’s drug case sentencing, was originally scheduled for Jan. 18, 2023. Fetty Wap, nèe Willie Maxwell II, pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges back in August 2022. The guilty plea has a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.More from VIBE.comFetty Wap Pleads Guilty...
Tay-K Questions 55-Year Prison Sentence Compared To White Offenders
Tay-K is venting his frustrations with his lengthy prison sentence compared to white offenders. The rapper, whose legal name is Taymor McIntyre, is currently serving 55 years behind bars. In his rant, the now 22-year-old opened up about his criminal history and journey with the justice system.More from VIBE.comGucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh ShiestyJuelz Santana Says Prison Was A Learning Experience: "I Turned Jail Into Yale"G. Dep Earns College Degree In Prison “I really just need 1 chance @ adulthood,” he reflected in the first tweet shared on Jan 5th. He continued to express “I bet if...
Popculture
Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court
There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
thesource.com
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to report to prison in January to begin sentences following their fraud convictions
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars have been ordered to begin their sentences and report to minimum security facilities in Florida in the new year.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Scores Victory In RICO Case As Evidence From 'Illegal' Raid Gets Thrown Out
Fulton County, GA - Young Thug has scored a victory in the ongoing RICO case against his Young Slime Life (YSL) collective regarding evidence that was collected during a raid on his home in 2015. According to FOX5, Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville sided with Thugger at a court hearing...
Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time
Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
NBC Miami
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
HipHopDX.com
YFN Lucci Won't Testify In YSL RICO Case Despite Young Thug Allegedly Ordering Jail Stabbing
Atlanta, GA - YFN Lucci’s attorney has addressed the speculation that the rapper will take the witness stand in Young Thug’s upcoming RICO case. Prosecutors named Lucci — who is also behind bars on separate murder and racketeering charges — as a potential witness during a court hearing earlier this week. However, his attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ that his client won’t be testifying at trial.
NYC man indicted for stashing 6 kilos of ‘Joe Biden’ brand cocaine
This’ll get you higher than Air Force One. A New York City man was busted with $300,000 worth of cocaine — some in packages bearing President Biden’s picture — stashed inside his sports car, authorities said Wednesday. Reynaldo Almonte, 29, was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court on a string of drug-related charges after cops found the Biden-brand coke hidden in his burgundy Nissan on Nov. 28. Officers spotted Almonte, of Queens, carrying a “weighed shopping bag” into his car and then noticed him moving objects around in the back of the vehicle, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said in a statement....
Pardoned drug offender arrested again after being caught selling cocaine
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - A convicted drug offender who was pardoned by outgoing Governor Tom Wolf, has once again been arrested for drugs. Undercover agents said they found Corry Sanders selling cocaine last month in McKeesport. They found him selling cocaine on two separate occasions, once from his car and a second time from inside his barbershop. Two years ago, Wolf pardoned Sanders from a drug conviction that dated back to the 90s after a unanimous recommendation by the state's pardon board.
Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty
Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
iheart.com
Young Thug's Brother Reacts To Snitching Allegations After Taking Plea Deal
Numerous people named in the RICO indictment along with Young Thug have taken plea deals in the days leading up to his trial, including his own brother. According to a report WSB-TV published on Tuesday, December 20, Quantavious Grier, who goes by Unfoonk, reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of violating RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. Unfoonk was released from custody shortly after accepting a plea deal, but was instantly met with snitching accusations. He hit up his Instagram Story on Tuesday night to address those who think he threw Thugger under the bus.
'Real Housewives' star sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in telemarketing fraud case
"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in a high-profile telemarketing fraud case.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Wants To Know Why ‘Everybody [Is] So Quiet’ About YSL Plea Deals
6ix9ine doesn’t miss a chance to insert himself into controversy and he’s shared a few thoughts about Young Thug‘s co-defendants taking plea deals in the YSL RICO case. After cooperating with authorities and earning a favorable plea deal, Tekashi believes he’s taken far more heat from the Hip Hop community for his alleged snitching compared to what has recently transpired with Gunna and other YSL affiliates regaining their freedom.
Former R. Kelly Manager Donnell Russell Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For Doc Premiere Threat
It looks like the former manager and friend of the Pied Predator of R&B will be joining his disgraced associate in spending time behind bars. R. Kelly’s one-time manager, Donnell Russell, was sentenced to a year in federal prison Monday (Dec. 19) for calling in a shooting in order to halt Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly […] The post Former R. Kelly Manager Donnell Russell Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For Doc Premiere Threat appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Todd & Julie Chrisley May Be Able To Keep Contact After Entering Prison Next Year
Though Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley may be facing some serious time apart — the pair set to serve a total of 19 years in prison after being found guilty of several crimes including tax fraud, bank fraud and wire fraud earlier this year — it seems they may still be able to keep in touch!Though come January 15, 2023, Todd and Julie will be respectively arriving at Florida prisons FPC Pensacola, and FCI Tallahassee, the latter of which is where convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is currently being held, the longtime lovebirds could remain...
