Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Hess (HES) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Hess (HES) closed the most recent trading day at $144.22, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas producer had gained...
Realty Income (O) Closes $1B Term Loan, Boosts Liquidity
Amid the rebounding retail real estate market, Realty Income O recently announced that it has closed a $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan. The move boosts the company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility. The loan has an initial maturity in January 2024 and can be prolonged by exercising two...
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Mesa Labs (MLAB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Mesa Labs (MLAB) closed the most recent trading day at $178.79, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the quality control...
Astrazeneca (AZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $70.90, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained...
Insulet (PODD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Insulet (PODD) closed the most recent trading day at $296.27, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker...
ChampionX (CHX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ChampionX (CHX) closed the most recent trading day at $30.25, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and...
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
All You Need to Know About Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $30.79, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural...
AngloGold (AU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
AngloGold (AU) closed the most recent trading day at $21.32, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the gold miner...
Prologis (PLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $116.06, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial real...
