LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University Monday identified four finalists for the position of provost and chief academic officer. They are Adolfo Santos, an assistant provost at Texas A&M University; G. Eric Skipper, provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of South Carolina Beaufort; Alan L. Shoho, dean and professor emeritus of the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; and John Z. Kiss, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO