Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Kylie Jenner Is ‘Bonding’ With Sisters Kim, Khloe Over Being ‘Single’ Parents Amid Travis Scott Split
Kylie Jenner is “bonding” with her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian as she goes through her second breakup with boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares two young children, Life & Style has learned exclusively. “Kylie has been leaning on Kim and Khloé a lot lately. They’re...
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
Centre Daily
Christina Hall Goes Hardcore in Her Workout! See Photos Inside the HGTV Star’s Personal Gym
Sweating in style! HGTV personality Christina Hall (née Haack) gave fans a glimpse inside her sleek home gym at her Newport Beach, California, mansion, which even includes a sauna for a post-workout relaxing session. “Saturday morning routine,” the Flip or Flop alum captioned an Instagram video in January 2023....
Centre Daily
Judge Judy Hints Harry, Meghan Are ‘Selfish’ Amid Royal Fallout-’Spoiled’
Reality star Judge Judy has weighed in on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama which has ensued since the prince's memoirs were leaked last week, followed by a number of bombshell TV interviews he has undertaken to promote it. Judith Sheindlin appeared on British morning show Good Morning Britain...
Tiffany Haddish Goes Sartorially Hard & Soft in Delicate Mesh Top With Studded Pants & Combat Boots for Jason Lee Show Launch Party
Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Jason Lee Show” launch party at Eden in Los Angeles on Tuesday to support Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO and founder’s eponymous show. Guests included Tamar Braxton, Deon Taylor, Joseph Sikora, Jhonni Blaze, and Tokyo Stylez. Haddish wore a casual outfit to the launch. The comedian paired an Off-White mesh tie-dye cropped top with leather pants designed with studs down the legs and zippers at the pockets. For accessories, she opted for an embellished unicorn necklace, stacked diamond earrings, and a medium leather tote by Helena Farrar. She wore her blond hair in a short curly pixie-styled cut...
Centre Daily
Prince Harry Slams Queen’s Right-Hand Woman Angela Kelly Over ‘Tiaragate’
Prince Harry issued an unforgiving assessment of Queen Elizabeth II's closest aide and right-hand woman, Angela Kelly, as part of his newly published memoir. It comes after the royal and Kelly butted heads over the tiara worn by Meghan Markle on her wedding day in 2018, an incident dubbed "tiaragate" by the press.
Centre Daily
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Meri Brown Break Silence After Split: ‘We Are Committed to Kindness’
Speaking out. Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Meri Brown broke their silence after their split in a joint statement. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the statement, which both Kody, 53, and Meri, 51, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, January 10, began. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”
Centre Daily
Golden Globes 2023 Will Be Less Glitzy in TV Comeback After Controversies
The Golden Globes show is back on TV after ongoing controversies forced its hiatus. The 80th edition of the movie and TV awards ceremony will be broadcast live Tuesday night from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting for the first time. While some big names...
Centre Daily
Prince Harry Reveals Weeping Staff and Why Meghan Markle’s PA Quit
Prince Harry described how "nerves were shattering, people were sniping" among palace staff during the tumultuous time before Meghan Markle was accused of being "difficult" to work for. The Duke of Sussex addressed the bullying allegations against Meghan in his book Spare, released on Tuesday, and acknowledged: "More than once...
Centre Daily
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Vitoria Bueno’s Moving Ballerina Journey
Vitoria Bueno returns to the Got Talent stage as part of week 2 of NBC's new show America's Got Talent: All-Stars. The Brazilian ballerina, who has no arms, is just one of 60 acts from Got Talent franchises around the world who have signed for another chance to compete in the talent contest.
Chris Pratt Looks Unrecognizable With Mustache & Shaggy Hair Filming New Movie With Millie Bobby Bown: Photos
Chris Pratt grew out his hair and rocked a mustache while filming his upcoming movie The Electric State in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, January 10. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 43, looked pretty rugged while he was on set for the new film, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Stanley Tucci, and Billy Bob Thornton, marking a very different look from his famous clean, cut look.
Centre Daily
Dion’s fans miffed, but Rolling Stone snub has little impact
LAS VEGAS — This is a case of honoring Dion but not Celine. Famed ’60s singer Dion DiMucci of Dion and the Belmonts made the Rolling Stones’ list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. He’s at No. 154. Remarkable, as the Dion we would also expect on that list — Celine — was left off entirely.
Comments / 0