New Jersey State

Blink2HappyDays
4d ago

Amber alerts are disabled on my phone: it’s annoyingly loud and I chose not to have any kids so 🤷🏻‍♀️ I got nothing to worry about when it comes to an Amber alert.

105.7 The Hawk

This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey

It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Where does NJ’s weed money go? Top NJ news for Tuesday

Eric Scott has today's top NJ News Stories on New Jersey's First News. You have a chance to offer feedback on how New Jersey spends tax revenue collected on legal marijuana sales. Gun rights victory. A judge has blocked New Jersey's tough new anti-carry gun legislation. Murphy bans TikTok. Effective...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Central Jersey – REAL or MYTH? Cast Your Vote by Buying These NJ Beers!

This has been a hotly debated topic here in New Jersey for as long as any of us can remember: Does Central Jersey exist? These New Jersey breweries want you to drink on it!. Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City has teamed up with Cypress Brewing company of Edison and Two Ton Brewing Co. in Kenilworth to create two beers to help put the question to a vote - by buying their beer, according to NJ.com.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway

There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Where to find the best onion rings in New Jersey

Onion rings are my go-to side dish if I'm breaking the normal routine of healthy eating. Everybody does fries, but I find them somewhat boring. I prefer my potatoes in a hash, baked or mashed. If I'm looking for a cheesesteak or a Reuben (one of the best in Jersey...
NEW JERSEY STATE
That smells disgusting – Top NJ stories for Monday

Classroom horror in new Jersey. Here are today's top stories from New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. Drug paraphernalia was found in a classroom closet after an art teacher overdosed in front of his students in NJ. ❎ Murphy for president?. Gov. Phil Murphy gives his State of the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Babies R Us returns! Opens new NJ flagship store

EAST RUTHERFORD — Years after closing all its remaining stores, a beloved brand is returning to the U.S. with a flagship location in New Jersey at American Dream — Babies R Us. The news was announced on Tuesday by WHP Global, which added both Babies R Us and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!

Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Princeton, NJ
