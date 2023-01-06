Read full article on original website
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
KSLA
Warm air returns ahead of the next front
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heading into the afternoon, low clouds and fog will burn off and we’ll see more sunshine and a southwest breeze at 10-15 mph. This wind direction will help bring in warmer air with highs in many areas climbing into the low 70s. Even warmer air...
KSLA
Midweek warm-up on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has become a beautiful day in the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine everywhere! Temperatures reached the mid-60s across most of the region, which is well above average for this time of year. Tonight, lows will drop to the 30s. Clearer skies will allow for quicker cooling but overnight we will see cloud cover increase just a bit heading into Monday.
ktalnews.com
Warmer temperatures lead to Wednesday night storms
Warmer temperatures lead to Wednesday night storms. Warmer temperatures lead to Wednesday night storms. Breezy and warmer Tuesday, storms return Wednesday …. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, January 10th. Buc-ee’s is coming to Louisiana. Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x...
KSLA
Mild into the work week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some lingering showers are expected during the morning hours before tapering off to the east. Highs today will be similar to Thursday, the low-60s, with some sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. Lows tonight will drop to the 30s and 40s. We...
ktalnews.com
Buc-ee's is coming to Louisiana
Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Breezy and warmer Tuesday, storms return Wednesday …. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, January 10th. Shreveport Regional Arts...
KSLA
SVN continues storm cleanup efforts in Jackson Parish
JACKSON PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The aftermath of recent severe weather is still impacting many residents of Jackson Parish. Personnel with Shreveport Volunteer Network were out again this weekend doing their best to help those experiencing loss and devastation. SVN founder Keith Bryant told KSLA News 12 they have...
KSLA
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of us would probably call the mosquito the state insect, but it’s actually the honey bee. “This all started out as a fourth project of mine when I was in fifth grade,” said Billy Hummer. That was 30 years ago. Now...
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
KSLA
Two tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during Monday’s storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Monday’s storms produced at least 2 confirmed tornadoes in the ArkLaTex. No one was injured in the storms, but some minor damage was found in Sabine and Red River parishes. A KSLA viewer captured one of the twisters on camera near Pleasant Hill in northern...
I-20 Lane To Be Closed At High Traffic Bossier Parish Exit
More road work is scheduled for I-20 in Bossier Parish and it could cause motorists traveling near the Haughton/Fillmore Exit 33 some delays. According to a couple of announcements from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, work is scheduled to begin this coming Saturday, January 14, at 6:00 am, the outside, right lane, of I-20 eastbound in the area just west of the Haughton/Fillmore Exit 33 at LA 157, will be closed.
KTBS
Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review
SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KSLA
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many drivers in Shreveport are displeased by the cameras in school zones because they feel that they’ve unjustly received speeding tickets. School zones are being enforced with photo speed enforcement cameras in, but citizens have concerns and questions about the technology. LaDerrick Simpson-Lewis is one...
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KTBS
One person in critical condition following a Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, LA. - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Shreveport. The victim arrived by vehicle at Shreveport Fire Station 9 on St. Vincent and West 70th St. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU health. The investigation is ongoing.
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023
Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
KSLA
Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
