How Does an Individual Begin a Job Search On and Off LinkedIn?
How does an individual begin a job search on and off LinkedIn? Are you a recent grad or an unemployed person who has not done a job search in a long time?. Are you asking yourself where to begin your job search? First, realize that looking for a job IS a job.
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023.
Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank Call for Submissions for Annual College Scholarship Program
The deadline to participate in the 2023 the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program is Mar. 1. The Daniel B. & Florence E. Green Foundation (“The Green Family Foundation”) and Firstrust Bank are now accepting submissions for the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program. It will award college-bound high school seniors with two-year academic scholarships totaling $360,000.
Widener University Nursing Simulation Helps Shape Clinical Excellence
A nursing student performs a hands-on assessment on a male classmate in the nursing simulation lab at Widener University. Clinical experience is critical for a nursing student’s education. At Widener University, the Center for Simulation provides students with hands-on experience well ahead of a real-world clinical setting. The Center...
5 Books to Launch Your Success This New Year
If you are like 38 percent of Americans, you set some goals for the new year. Only 39 percent of those will make it through the first month. If you want to be in the winner’s circle next December, now is the time to lay the groundwork for success! Here are my top 5 books to get (and keep) you on track this year.
TLC – Reducing Student Anxiety as a School Counselor
While some students view January as an opportunity to verbalize their hopes and dreams for the coming year, many others enter the new year struggling with anxiety. Coming out of the holidays and looking at the unknowns associated with the months ahead, student anxiety can pique in this month. Student...
