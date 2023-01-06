Life often puts us into situations we would rather not deal with – the phone call we need to make or return; that envelope with “final notice” stamped on it in red; the cough that won’t go away; an aging parent who seemed dangerously forgetful during the last visit. This week’s Tarot’s Path warns of two things we absolutely should not do when confronted with a situation requiring hard decisions. The Five of Cups is an example of focusing on our grief over the problem instead of lifting our heads and finding the beginnings of a solution. The upright cups are right...

2 DAYS AGO