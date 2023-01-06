Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
KHBS
Quinn K. Redeker, longtime 'Days of Our Lives' star and 'The Deer Hunter' co-writer, dead at 86
Actor and writer Quinn K. Redeker, whose credits include "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless" and "The Deer Hunter," the latter of which earned him an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay, died last month, according to his representative Christopher Hartman. Hartman said in an email...
A Spy Among Friends: Thriller Adaptation Starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce Gets MGM+ Release Date
A March release date has been set for MGM+’s adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s A Spy Among Friends, starring Emmy winners Damian Lewis (Homeland) and Guy Pearce (Mildred Pierce). Specifically, the six-episode limited series will premiere Sunday, March 12, it was announced by MGM+ (fka Epix) at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena. Based on Macintyre’s New York Times bestseller, A Spy Among Friends dramatizes the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott (played by Lewis) and Kim Philby (Pearce). The latter goes on to become the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history....
Chris Pratt Looks Unrecognizable With Mustache & Shaggy Hair Filming New Movie With Millie Bobby Bown: Photos
Chris Pratt grew out his hair and rocked a mustache while filming his upcoming movie The Electric State in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, January 10. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 43, looked pretty rugged while he was on set for the new film, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Stanley Tucci, and Billy Bob Thornton, marking a very different look from his famous clean, cut look.
‘Mars One’ Review: A Tender and Tightly Wrought Film Foregrounds Working-Class Brazil
If you told me that the director Gabriel Martins thought exclusively in images, I wouldn’t be surprised. Mars One, his gracefully composed observation of a working-class Brazilian family, is littered with arresting shots. Take the one of Tércia, the matriarch played by Rejane Faria, cleaning a window: Her curly mop of bleached blonde hair remains static as her right hand slides across the glass, her back muscles flexing in response to the laborious task. Or the scene of her daughter Eunice (Camilla Damião) consummating her love with her girlfriend on the floor of an empty penthouse apartment. Her dark skin...
Bob Odenkirk seeks balance, humor following his heart attack
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. — (AP) — Bob Odenkirk is still processing his feelings after suffering a massive heart attack in July 2021 and says a big takeaway is to strive for a better work-life balance. “I don’t think I’ve figured it out yet," the actor said Tuesday while...
