How these player moves will help the Peoria Rivermen stay atop the SPHL

PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen maneuvered into a first-place tie in the SPHL race last week.

This week, they've made several moves in a bid to stay there.

The defending President's Cup champions traded a player to Macon, signed two free agents, and moved a defenseman to a long stay on the IR, all ahead of a three-games, three-nights weekend that starts Friday with a game against Vermilion County in Carver Arena.

The 15-4-2 Rivermen traded winger-center Carter Roo to Macon for future considerations. The deal gives Peoria access to a player-to-be-named on Macon's roster in the spring, ahead of the playoffs.

The Rivermen also signed free agent left wing Louie Rowe and free agent defenseman Cale List. Rowe is massive at 6-foot-6, 238 pounds.

"Just wait until fans see him," Rivermen coach Jean-Guy Trudel said. "They are going to love him, they'll like both these guys."

Louie Louie

Louie Rowe, 28, is from East Lansing, Mich. He played for Texas in the NAHL in the 2012-13 season, where Rivermen Hall of Fame defenseman Tony Curtale was his head coach and future Rivermen players Justin Greenberg, Nick Neville and Mitch McPherson were teammates.

He joins the latter two in a reunion with Peoria now.

Rowe went on to play two seasons for Omaha in the USHL, scoring 18 goals with 21 assists in 60 games in 2014-15. He spent the next four seasons at Arizona State University, wearing an "A" in two of them.

Rowe finished at ASU in the spring of 2018-19 and went right to the ECHL, where he played nine games for Maine. Then he left the game for three years, two of them because of the COVID pandemic.

He's making a comeback to the pro game this season, and it started with six games at ECHL Fort Wayne. Now he's in Peoria, where players often find themselves in a next-level trajectory under Trudel.

"I honestly think he hasn't played a lot the last few years," Trudel said. "A lot of it had to do with COVID. The first year the ECHL stopped playing. The second year, the ECHL required everyone to have a COVID vaccination, and he didn't want to do that.

"Things have changed in pro leagues regarding the pandemic. COVID doesn't even enter the conversation anymore when we are recruiting guys."

Rowe gives the Rivermen size up front, and he skates well and has point-scoring skill. He's also no stranger to fighting. It adds up to quite a package if the Rivermen can get the rust off him and get him oriented to their system.

"It's going to take him some games," Trudel said. "He went three years without playing, and then he was playing about six minutes a game at Fort Wayne. We want to play him 14-15 minutes every night for us, and it's going to take him a while to get there.

"But it's exciting, what he could be. When you put up those kind of stats like he had in the USHL and you're extremely physical, it's a combination teams wants."

He's on the List

Cale List is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman from Petawawa, Ontario.

"He's 6-3 and jacked," Trudel said. "We needed size on defense. His first practice (Thursday) his details were perfect. He moves like an ECHL guy.

"He stepped on the ice and it was eye-opening."

List, 24, split the 2016-17 season playing for USHL Dubuque and NAHL Coulee Region. He went on to NCAA Div.-I UMass-Lowell in 2018-19 and 2019-20, then to Div.-III Norwich University the next two seasons. He turned pro last season and played 14 games for the SPHL regular-season champion Knoxville Ice Bears. He spent 18 games with Fayetteville this season before being waived.

The Rivermen pounced on him.

"If he plays the way he practices, he's going to be tremendous," Trudel said. "And we're not done yet. We're working on some more."

New Year's Eve and a sniper on D

The Rivermen finished out 2022 on a sour note with a 5-1 loss in a rematch at Evansville on New Year's Eve.Trudel said that loss was not the impetus for the flurry of moves this week.

"It wasn't New Year's Eve," he said. "I was working on these guys before Christmas. Cale came in because we lost a kid (Brendan St. Louis) to injury. We had to do some creative things on our blueline in that game."

One of those maneuvers was high-scoring veteran winger Jordan Ernst. He played as a defenseman in the last two periods of that game.

"He last played defense when he was in junior hockey," Trudel said of the fifth-year pro. "And actually, he looked really good there. So we've been giving him time at defense in practice just in case we need him again."

The Rivermen are 2-4-1 on New Year's Eve in the SPHL. The 41-year franchise is 18-15-2 on New Year's Eve.

St-Louis on the shelf

Rivermen defenseman Brendan St-Louis is on the 30-day IR.

Trudel says the player could hardly walk before the Dec. 30 home game at Carver Arena, which he was scratched from. He has an infection in his lower back and will need surgery that might sideline him up to six weeks.

Un-Baer-able December

Baer has points in 13 of his last 15 games. He had a seven-game goal-scoring streak from Nov. 19-Dec. 9 and a 10-game point-scoring streak.

In December, he played nine games, scored eight goals, added seven assists for a total of 15 points and posted a plus-5 rating. Those are legit player of the month numbers, but the December honor went this week to Roanoke goaltender Austyn Roudebush, who went 9-2-0 with a 2.51 goals-against and .908 saves rate to push the Dawgs into a first-place tie with Peoria.

The Rivermen got him for four goals in 52 minutes in a 7-3 win in Game 2 of the SPHL President's Cup Finals last April 29.

River Readings

Former Rivermen scoring ace Darren McCormick has signed with ECHL Norfolk. … The Rivermen host Vermilion County on Friday at Carver Arena, a 7:15 p.m. game in which the team will wear Chicago Blackhawks-themed jerseys. They'll auction the jerseys after the game. The first 1,000 spectators will get a Rivermen ballcap. … The Rivermen finish the weekend with road games at Evansville and Vermilion County on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. … Peoria-born Rivermen winger Mitch McPherson, sidelined with a concussion suffered in a Dec. 15 game against Quad City, remains on IR but has progressed to the final stages of concussion protocol and could be cleared for contact in practices next week. He is no longer symptomatic. … Quad City traded former Rivermen center Connor Fries to Fayetteville on Tuesday. … Rivermen winger Tyler Barrow leads all SPHL rookies in scoring with 25 points after 19 games. … Rivermen blueliners Zach Wilkie (18 points) and Nick Neville (17 points) are 1-2 in scoring among all SPHL defensemen. … Peoria's power play has risen to No. 2 in the league at 26.3% success rate. … The Rivermen are out-scoring opponents 66-35 in the final two periods of the game. … Peoria's 4.14 goals per game scored is No. 1 in the SPHL. … Former Rivermen defenseman Roy Kanda, traded to Vermilion County in December, was called up on Friday to ECHL Wheeling.

