First Friday Art Walk and more: Fun things to do this weekend in Ocala/Marion

THIS WEEKEND

First Friday Art Walk

This monthly event will run 6-9 p.m. Jan. 6 in downtown Ocala and include art, artists' booths, food, entertainment and live music featuring Ecliff Telford. More at 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.org or www.ocalafl.org/artwalk.

Couch Sessions Seasons 1-5

This month-long interactive experience opens 6-8 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Brick Gallery, 23 SW Broadway St., Ocala, with events scheduled through Jan. 28. For a list of events, visit mcaocala.org or MCA's Facebook event page.

H2O Go! at the Discovery Center

This exhibit is up through Feb. 11 at the Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. The exhibit is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. “Go on an H2O adventure through rivers, lakes and streams, including a journey into the atmosphere to see why this tiny molecule is so important,” the City of Ocala says in a news release. “Learn the science behind snowflakes, catch some fish at the indoor lake and get interactive with lily pads where the guests become the frog. Dive right into the water cycle and experience all that water has to offer!”

General admission $8 per person/$28 for a family of four. More at 352-401-3900 or www.mydiscoverycenter.org

‘Long Legs & Fragility’

This exhibit from artist Cara Van Leuven opens Jan. 6 and will be up through March 31 at Ocala City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave. It is free and open to the public. City Hall hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Van Leuven “grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she developed a love of horses,” the city says in a news release. “She moved around the country working as a graphic designer until settling in St. Louis, Missouri. In 2008, her job as a carriage driver helped refocus her career around horses. Currently, she paints horses full-time and splits her time between her small farm in Highland, Illinois and her restored ranch in Williston, Florida.”

www.caravl.com, 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.org or www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces

The Amazzing Steel Drums

The Amazzing Steel Drums will be in concert at 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 SW State Road 200, Ocala. A love offering will be taken. More at 352-237-4633.

COMING SOON

2023 Faculty Art Exhibition at CF

The 2023 Faculty Art Exhibition will be on display Jan. 9-Feb. 2 (opening reception on Jan. 18, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.) at the Webber Gallery at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and admission is free. More information at 352-854-2322, ext. 1664. According to organizers, the works will include ceramics, prints, fiber, photography and mixed media.

'Revolutionized Textile & Fiber: The Art of Ingrid Humphrey'

An art exhibit, “Revolutionized Textile & Fiber: The Art of Ingrid Humphrey,” will be up mid-January through May 25 at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center, 1821 NW 21st Ave., Ocala. It will be free and open to the public. More at 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.org or www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces

Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II

This show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala. Tickets from $20. More at reillyartscenter.com

Gold City

The Southern gospel quartet will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at College Road Baptist Church, 5010 SW College Road, Ocala. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations accepted. More at 352-237-5741, 352-361-3756 or collegeroad.org

Ocala Symphony Orchestra Honors Recital

The Honors Recital of the 32nd annual Young Artist Competition will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala. Admission is free for Ocala Symphony subscribers and $10 for guests. More at reillyartscenter.com

'The Shape of Things: Op Art and Geometric Abstraction'

This exhibit will be up at the Appleton Museum of Art Jan. 14-April 9. “Drawn from the permanent collection, this exhibition includes vibrant and visually fun paintings and prints,” organizers say. "Op" is short for "optical." The museum, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free on the first Saturday of each month. More at www.appletonmuseum.org

‘Into the Breeches’ at Ocala Civic Theatre

This dramatic comedy, set in Ocala during World War II, will be onstage at the Ocala Civic Theatre Jan. 19-Feb. 5. “Join us as Ocala’s women of WWII shake up Shakespeare to make history HER-story!” organizers say. More at ocalacivicthetre.com

Bluegrass and BBQ

This City of Ocala event, part of the 2023 Tuscawilla Art Park Series, will be 6-9 p.m. Jan. 20 at Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St., Ocala. Featuring live musical performances by Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours, barbecue from Big Lee's Serious About BBQ and Country Boyz BBQ, desserts from Big Man's Cafe and a cash bar. General admission tickets starting at $10 online/$15 gate. More at ocalabluegrassBBQ2023.eventbrite.com

Original Hitmakers of Summer Tour

This musical review will be onstage at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Circle Square Cultural Center, 8395 SW 80th St., Ocala. Tickets from $35. More at https://www.csculturalcenter.com

Emmett Carlisle & James Hawkins

The musicians will play as part of the Will McLean Foundation’s Sunday Sampler Concert Series at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 in the historic Dunnellon Depot, 12061 S. Williams St., Dunnellon. More at https://www.facebook.com/willmcleanfestival/

'Focus on the Essence: The Photography of Anne Noggle'

This exhibit will be up at the Appleton Museum of Art Jan. 28-April 9. “Selected from more than 100 photographs donated to the museum by the Anne Noggle Foundation, this exhibition highlights self-portraits and portraits of friends and family, and displays her incredible eye for composition and lighting,” organizers say. The museum, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free on the first Saturday of each month. More at www.appletonmuseum.org

'It's Colored Pencil'

A new exhibit, “It’s Colored Pencil,” presented in partnership with the Colored Pencil Society of America, will be up Feb. 13-March 9 at the CF Webber Gallery on the College of Central Florida campus, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. There will be an opening reception 5-7 p.m. Feb. 18. The Webber Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Admission is free. More at 352-854-2322, ext. 1664.

ONGOING

'Blessed be the Birds'

An art exhibit, "Blessed be the Birds,"by Courtney Kravig-McGuire, is on display at the Clerk's Office at Ocala City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave., through June 9. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Kravig-McGuire lives and works in Ocala and holds a bachelor of fine art degree in printmaking from the Herron School of Art + Design in Indianapolis. "Kravig-McGuire utilizes printmaking techniques to explore connections between nature and spirituality in her work," city organizers say. Learn more at www.direct.me/theinkyibis, 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.org or www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces

'Big and Bold'

This exhibit will be on view in the Edith-Marie Gallery at the Appleton Museum of Art through May 21. All works are modern and contemporary art, many of which have never been on display at the Appleton.

‘Looking on the Brighter Side'

This exhibit from Jennifer Weigel is up through Jan. 9 at the Ocala Recreation and Parks Administration building, 828 NE Eighth Ave., and Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center, 830 NE Eighth Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free and open to the public. A city news release describes Weigel as "a multi-disciplinary mixed-media, conceptual artist" whose work "utilizes a wide range of media to convey her ideas, including assemblage, drawing, fibers, installation, jewelry, paint, performance, photography, video and writing." More at www.jenniferweigelart.com, 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.org or www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces

'Colorful Pleasures'

This art exhibit from Christine Dozier is up through Jan. 17 at the Ocala International Airport, 1770 SW 60th Ave., Suite 600. Free and open to the public. Dozier, an Ocala resident and Memphis native, works in oils and acrylics. More at www.christinedozier.com, 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.org or www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces.

'Squares Without Stitches'

This exhibit is up at the Barbara Gaskin Washington Adult Activity Center, 210 NW 12th Ave., Ocala, through Jan. 12. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free and open to the public. More at www.ocalafl.org/recpark, 352-368-5517 and Ocala Rec Park on Facebook.