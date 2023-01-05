ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future

At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
Interesting Engineering

German startup unveils the lightest and most versatile AI-supported 'power suit'

German Bionic will unveil new lightweight smart AI-powered wearable suits and products at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The European robotics firm aims to further workplace safety in physically demanding jobs with its range of smart devices. "With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably," said a release.
conceptcarz.com

Mercedes-Benz and SUPERPLASTIC launch new partnership and 'Superdackel' character at the CES 2023

• Mercedes-Benz reinterprets the iconic 'nodding dog' dashboard ornament together with SUPERPLASTIC, the global entertainment brand creating animated celebrities, digital entertainment and experiences. •The partners are premiering Superdackel in an animated short film and with an 8.2-foot figure at the Mercedes-Benz CES booth. •The collaboration is part of Mercedes-Benz's strategy...
TrustedReviews

Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts

CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
Digital Trends

Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023

Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
NEVADA STATE
todaynftnews.com

LG pushes the Smart TV Metaverse at CES 2023

LG Electronics, the South Korean consumer electronics giant, has doubled down on its metaverse aspirations with a series of announcements at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. NFT enthusiasts will now have access to the Blade Wallet service. This service is accessible through LG Smart at home. They can use it to purchase, sell, and trade their digital artwork through the LG Art Lab Platform.
salestechstar.com

Ohio-based haptic startup Contact CI is launching a new product, “Maestro EP” at CES 2023!

Maestro EP is a cutting-edge Multi-Force Ergonomic Haptics product. Contact CI is ushering in a new era for user interaction within simulation training and ultimately VR/AR experiences on the whole. Maestro EP enables virtual reality users to reach their hands into the experience while feeling engaged tangibly via highly tailored and impactfully nuanced simulations of the sense of touch.
Android Headlines

At CES 2023, Samsung announces a new TV for everyone

Samsung has announced a slew of new TVs and soundbars at CES 2023 today. The theme this year is that Samsung has a TV for every level of picture quality, and a TV for everyone. Starting with Micro LED, Samsung is announcing a new 76-inch Micro LED CX TV that...
The Independent

Smart toilet and ring which can monitor periods among gadgets unveiled at CES

A smart toilet capable of carrying out urine tests to detect health issues within 90 seconds and a ring which can track menstrual cycles are among the gadgets being unveiled at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas.The trade show opens on Thursday, but many brands including Samsung, LG, Panasonic and others, have begun unveiling new TVs, smart appliances and gaming monitors and other devices ahead of the show.It is expected to attract about 100,000 visitors, with about 3,000 firms showing off new products and services.Post-pandemic, personal health has become a bigger focus for many of the companies and products...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dailycoin.com

LG Presents First-Ever Wireless TV With Built-In NFT Marketplace at CES 2023

The South Korean technology behemoth LG Electronics presented the first-ever wireless LG Smart TV. The new product was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new generation LG TV presented at the CES 2023 has projected walls that change along with the content, creating an immersive Web3 experience for anyone watching.
NEVADA STATE
KSAT 12

Robots, AI, quirky tech products debut at Consumer Electronics Show

Innovation, some of it pretty quirky, is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of companies, from startups to titans, are debuting their futuristic, must-have gadgets and gizmos. Sure, robots are fun, but the central focus of the show is serious. “And, that’s...
CNET

The Most Futuristic Tech at CES 2023

Folding phones. Ultralight laptops. Smart toilets. There's a lot of wild tech being shown at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, and a lot of it will hit the market sooner rather than later. But the show is also loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come. In many ways, this is where CES shines.
LAS VEGAS, NV
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

NeuroLogica, University of Dundee Partner on Photon Counting Detector Technology

NeuroLogica, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, announced a partnership with The University of Dundee in Scotland, United Kingdom, to collaborate on research using the OmniTom Elite with Photon Counting Detector (PCD) computed tomography (CT) imaging technology. Professor Iris Grunwald leads the University’s Tayside Innovation MedTech Ecosystem (TIME) Neuro team, and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Next-gen wireless tech may leverage human body for energy

While you may be just starting to reap the advantages of 5G wireless technology, researchers throughout the world are already working hard on the future: 6G. One of the most promising breakthroughs in 6G telecommunications is the possibility of Visible Light Communication (VLC), which is like a wireless version of fiberoptics, using flashes of light to transmit information. Now, a team of researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has announced that they have invented a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from VLC by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics.
ledinside.com

HARMAN Announces Ready Display, Transforming Consumer Electronics Display Experiences for the Vehicle

Patented Samsung technology from leading consumer devices has been reimagined for the vehicle to deliver new levels of vivid, brilliant in-cabin optics. HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, today introduced HARMAN Ready Display, a portfolio of display products, including Neo QLED Auto, that leverage Samsung synergies to bring leading consumer electronics display experiences into the vehicle. HARMAN Ready Display optimizes price, performance, and design to fit a wide variety of vehicle needs.
makeuseof.com

Yeelight Pushes Matter Smart Home Integrations at CES 2023

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Yeelight has extended its awesome array of smart home lighting devices at CES 2023, launching several new products, including the Cube Smart Lamp. Furthermore, following the...

