CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
German startup unveils the lightest and most versatile AI-supported 'power suit'
German Bionic will unveil new lightweight smart AI-powered wearable suits and products at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The European robotics firm aims to further workplace safety in physically demanding jobs with its range of smart devices. "With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably," said a release.
conceptcarz.com
Mercedes-Benz and SUPERPLASTIC launch new partnership and 'Superdackel' character at the CES 2023
• Mercedes-Benz reinterprets the iconic 'nodding dog' dashboard ornament together with SUPERPLASTIC, the global entertainment brand creating animated celebrities, digital entertainment and experiences. •The partners are premiering Superdackel in an animated short film and with an 8.2-foot figure at the Mercedes-Benz CES booth. •The collaboration is part of Mercedes-Benz's strategy...
TrustedReviews
Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts
CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
todaynftnews.com
LG pushes the Smart TV Metaverse at CES 2023
LG Electronics, the South Korean consumer electronics giant, has doubled down on its metaverse aspirations with a series of announcements at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. NFT enthusiasts will now have access to the Blade Wallet service. This service is accessible through LG Smart at home. They can use it to purchase, sell, and trade their digital artwork through the LG Art Lab Platform.
salestechstar.com
Ohio-based haptic startup Contact CI is launching a new product, “Maestro EP” at CES 2023!
Maestro EP is a cutting-edge Multi-Force Ergonomic Haptics product. Contact CI is ushering in a new era for user interaction within simulation training and ultimately VR/AR experiences on the whole. Maestro EP enables virtual reality users to reach their hands into the experience while feeling engaged tangibly via highly tailored and impactfully nuanced simulations of the sense of touch.
CNET
Futuristic Tech at CES 2023 Shows Off Fantastic Inventions of Tomorrow
At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, there are plenty of innovative devices and gadgets you can get right now, but much of the fun of the electronics show is seeing all the grand promises of the future. The convention is loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come.
Sony and Honda unveil AFEELA, their joint electric car brand at CES 2023
Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) has unveiled its new brand called AFEELA, which will include its range of battery-powered automobiles, at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023 in Las Vegas. The mobility tech company also showcased a prototype of its vision at the event. "AFEELA represents our concept of an interactive...
Android Headlines
At CES 2023, Samsung announces a new TV for everyone
Samsung has announced a slew of new TVs and soundbars at CES 2023 today. The theme this year is that Samsung has a TV for every level of picture quality, and a TV for everyone. Starting with Micro LED, Samsung is announcing a new 76-inch Micro LED CX TV that...
Smart toilet and ring which can monitor periods among gadgets unveiled at CES
A smart toilet capable of carrying out urine tests to detect health issues within 90 seconds and a ring which can track menstrual cycles are among the gadgets being unveiled at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas.The trade show opens on Thursday, but many brands including Samsung, LG, Panasonic and others, have begun unveiling new TVs, smart appliances and gaming monitors and other devices ahead of the show.It is expected to attract about 100,000 visitors, with about 3,000 firms showing off new products and services.Post-pandemic, personal health has become a bigger focus for many of the companies and products...
dailycoin.com
LG Presents First-Ever Wireless TV With Built-In NFT Marketplace at CES 2023
The South Korean technology behemoth LG Electronics presented the first-ever wireless LG Smart TV. The new product was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new generation LG TV presented at the CES 2023 has projected walls that change along with the content, creating an immersive Web3 experience for anyone watching.
KSAT 12
Robots, AI, quirky tech products debut at Consumer Electronics Show
Innovation, some of it pretty quirky, is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of companies, from startups to titans, are debuting their futuristic, must-have gadgets and gizmos. Sure, robots are fun, but the central focus of the show is serious. “And, that’s...
Best of CES 2023: An OLED TV that streams content wirelessly
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.
CNET
The Most Futuristic Tech at CES 2023
Folding phones. Ultralight laptops. Smart toilets. There's a lot of wild tech being shown at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, and a lot of it will hit the market sooner rather than later. But the show is also loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come. In many ways, this is where CES shines.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
NeuroLogica, University of Dundee Partner on Photon Counting Detector Technology
NeuroLogica, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, announced a partnership with The University of Dundee in Scotland, United Kingdom, to collaborate on research using the OmniTom Elite with Photon Counting Detector (PCD) computed tomography (CT) imaging technology. Professor Iris Grunwald leads the University’s Tayside Innovation MedTech Ecosystem (TIME) Neuro team, and...
World's-first magnetic robotic tool changer will debut at a Korean barbecue restaurant this summer
By 2030, it is anticipated that the robotics market will be valued at $214.7 billion. This substantial proportion is linked to the expanded use of robotic technologies worldwide. Particularly in industries where repetitive operations like packaging and picking are necessary, there is an increasing need for robotic solutions to drive greater efficiency.
ScienceBlog.com
Next-gen wireless tech may leverage human body for energy
While you may be just starting to reap the advantages of 5G wireless technology, researchers throughout the world are already working hard on the future: 6G. One of the most promising breakthroughs in 6G telecommunications is the possibility of Visible Light Communication (VLC), which is like a wireless version of fiberoptics, using flashes of light to transmit information. Now, a team of researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has announced that they have invented a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from VLC by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics.
ledinside.com
HARMAN Announces Ready Display, Transforming Consumer Electronics Display Experiences for the Vehicle
Patented Samsung technology from leading consumer devices has been reimagined for the vehicle to deliver new levels of vivid, brilliant in-cabin optics. HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, today introduced HARMAN Ready Display, a portfolio of display products, including Neo QLED Auto, that leverage Samsung synergies to bring leading consumer electronics display experiences into the vehicle. HARMAN Ready Display optimizes price, performance, and design to fit a wide variety of vehicle needs.
makeuseof.com
Yeelight Pushes Matter Smart Home Integrations at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Yeelight has extended its awesome array of smart home lighting devices at CES 2023, launching several new products, including the Cube Smart Lamp. Furthermore, following the...
