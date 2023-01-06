ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

13 from South, Edgewood head to girls' wrestling regional

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phy4e_0k5TGbyJ00

Girls' wrestling is growing and no better evidence will be the two-week run to a state championship that 10 competitors from Bloomington South and three from Edgewood will begin this evening.

The Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state tourney has taken place every year since 2017, but this will be the first year the regionals have been expanded to four sites from two. The top four in each weight class will advance to the state finals, which take place Jan. 13 at Mooresville.

The Southeast Regional will take place at Franklin, starting at 5 p.m. Fans may enter through Door 16 starting at 4:15. Other regionals will be held at Jay County and Penn up north and Warren Central.

Edgewood entrants include Katelyn Holmes at 98 pounds (round robin with four competitors), Zoe Isaacs at 113B (eight in the bracket) and Ayrica DeHart at 250 (16).

Competing for South are Madden Smith at 113A (nine), Faith Hand at 120B (10), Abi Goodwin at 126 (14), Victoria Moore at 145 (15), Page Hull at 160 (12), Lashall Murphy, Emma Bengtson and Lillian Waldrep at 182 (nine) and Devin Fisher and Jaclyn Hillenburg at 250 (16).

