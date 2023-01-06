ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPD officer involved in fatal shooting sued for excessive force in 2016

By Houston Harwood, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
EVANSVILLE — The Evansville Police Department officer who allegedly shot and killed 47-year-old Mauricio Cisneros in December was party to an excessive force lawsuit the City of Evansville settled for $75,000 in 2018, according to federal court records reviewed by the Courier & Press.

In response to questions about the officer, Kyle Campbell, and the prior lawsuit, EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said Thursday that an internal investigation had cleared Campbell of any wrongdoing with regard to the officer-involved shooting.

Previous statements from the EPD also denied any wrongdoing by officers in connection with the $75,000 lawsuit settlement.

Campbell shot Cisneros on Dec. 16 after police entered the man's residence to perform a welfare check , the department said in a news release published after the officer-involved shooting. In police body camera footage released by the EPD, Cisneros is seen holding a knife, and officers can be heard saying they believe Cisneros was in the midst of a mental health "episode."

After more than five minutes of discussion with officers, Cisneros is seen in video footage standing up from a seated position, at which point one officer deploys a Taser. Campbell allegedly fired the fatal shots seconds later, and the department said Cisneros remained armed with the knife throughout the incident.

The department said Thursday Campbell is no longer on paid leave following the conclusion of the internal investigation and is back to work.

Four years prior to the shooting, the City of Evansville's insurance company paid $75,000 to settle accusations put forth in a lawsuit by a man who accused Campbell and Steven Toney, who's now an EPD detective, of excessive force, assault, battery and other charges, court records show.

The lawsuit's then-55-year-old plaintiff, who suffered from cancer and other disabilities, secured the out-of-court settlement in 2018. At the time, an EPD spokesperson said the payment did not amount to an admission of guilt and that the city denied all accusations of wrongdoing.

The suit followed a 2016 incident, during which officers Campbell and Toney reportedly attempted to pull the man over for speeding. When the man refused to exit his vehicle, the officers are seen in body camera footage pulling him to the ground, striking him and deploying a Taser.

Jury acquitted plaintiff on charges of resisting arrest

According to the complaint in the civil case, the plaintiff claimed officers Campbell and Toney followed him to his house, entered his garage and demanded he exit his vehicle. The officers maintained that they lawfully entered the garage after the man failed to heed their calls for him to pull over.

In body camera footage released by the EPD, the man is seen initially telling the officers he needs to use the restroom. The lawsuit states he suffered from bladder cancer at the time of the incident, as well as physical disabilities restricting his movements.

The man is seen in the footage holding his cane as he asks the officers to exit his garage, before telling them to, “get out.”

“We tried to pull you over,” one officer is heard replying.

“No, no you did not,” the man responded. “Get out of the garage right now.”

He is then seen in the footage pointing his cane out of the vehicle, at which point the officers confiscate it. Officers are then seen in the video pulling the man from the car, bringing him to the ground and deploying a Taser.

"Officers Toney and Campbell administered repeated physical strikes to the plaintiff, including knee and fist strikes," the lawsuit's initial complaint states. "Officers Toney and/or Campbell tased Plaintiff approximately three times."

The man suffered from a heart condition, his attorney, Bob Canada, wrote. The repeated electrical shocks and strikes resulted in the man undergoing treatment at a local hospital for "chest pains" and "other physical symptoms," Canada wrote in the complaint.

According to court records, the officers and prosecutors believed there was probable cause to charge the man with resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief − all misdemeanors − and one infraction for speeding.

In July 2017, a jury found the man not guilty on all counts, including the speeding infraction.

When the city settled the lawsuit for $75,000 in March 2018, then-EPD spokesman Sgt. Jason Cullum said the city and its officers “denied all claims of wrongdoing.”“The city used a rule of procedure to resolve the matter for an amount paid by the city’s insurance company,” Cullum said. “As a result, the case was resolved by agreement of the parties and an agreed order.”

According to court records, the man's criminal case file was destroyed following his acquittal.

EPD clears officer of wrongdoing in shooting

In a news release published after the fatal, Dec. 16 officer-involved shooting, the EPD said Campbell would be placed on leave pending an investigation, which is standard practice for the EPD following a police shooting.

On Thursday, Sgt. Gray said that internal investigation had cleared Campbell of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of Cisneros. In a previous news release, the department said Cisneros "advanced at one of the officers with the knife still in his hand."

According to Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch records, officers were first called to Cisneros' home just after 10:35 a.m. to perform a welfare check after Cisneros dialed 911 and hung up.

In the call obtained by the Courier & Press, dispatchers struggled to understand Cisneros, who spoke mostly in Spanish. At one point, the dispatcher believed he cryptically said "they are killing people."

The body camera footage shows officers struggling to communicate with Cisneros as well. Throughout their seven-minute conversation, one officer is heard saying he could not understand Cisneros at least seven times.

"I can't understand what you're saying," the officer said about a minute and-a-half into their interaction.

Cisneros appears to ask if someone speaks Spanish.

"No, I'm speaking English," the officer responds. "I'm sorry."

As Cisneros continued to hold what appeared to be a knife and described seeing "people" who weren't there, an officer is heard in the body camera footage commenting on Cisneros' mental state.

"He’s talking about people who aren’t here. I think he might be schizophrenic, having some kind of episode," the officer says when another officer arrives about five minutes into the first video EPD released.

In response to questions from the Courier & Press about local law enforcement's ability to communicate with Spanish-speaking residents, Gray said dispatchers may call for an officer who is bilingual if one is available. Otherwise, officers would rely on calling for help, and any potential translator would have to be cleared before they could enter a scene.

Gray did not know the exact number of EPD officers who were bilingual, but she said "It's a very low number."

The Courier & Press reported last year that Vanderburgh County's count of Hispanic or Latino residents rose 63% to just over 6,300 — making up 3.5% of the county population in the 2020 Census. In the city, 4.3% reported they are Hispanic or Latino .

Gray also told the Courier & Press officers at the scene of the shooting had taken hundreds of hours of courses in crisis intervention training, or CIT.

According to CIT Indiana , the training is designed to ensure persons experiencing a mental health or substance use disorder crisis receive "a safe and empathetic response and access to care with a focus on recovery."

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Courier & Press reporter Sarah Loesch contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EPD officer involved in fatal shooting sued for excessive force in 2016

