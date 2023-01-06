ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

'Self-inflicted wounds' cost Southern Indiana men's basketball in loss to Morehead State

By Anthony Kristensen, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpoXr_0k5TGSye00

One second remained in the first half, with the University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team leading by three points. Morehead State got a steal and called a timeout in order to run the final play.

The Screaming Eagles needed a stop with just a moment remaining before the break. The goal was simple: Protect a three-point lead as the hosts inbound from in front of their own bench on the opposite end of the floor.

In the first meeting between the programs, Drew Thelwell said his prayers. His Hail Mary pass found Alex Gross and his hook shot fell in just before the buzzer sounded. That cut USI’s lead to one point, but the tone for the rest of the evening was set.

Last games:Why USI basketball believes it needs to be tougher after losing to Eastern Illinois

USI lost 82-80 in Morehead, Kentucky, dropping its second Ohio Valley Conference game in a row as its first league road win remains elusive.

“It boiled down to us just defending at a high level. We did that in the first half,” USI coach Stan Gouard said during his postgame radio interview. “The second half, when our guys are not in front of our bench, they’re forced to talk more and (it) wasn’t very good.”

Thursday represents a missed opportunity for USI. The Eagles were up by as many as 10 points. Let's run through the main reasons USI’s suffered another early OVC loss:

‘Self-inflicted wounds’

There was a stretch in the second half when neither USI nor Morehead State could miss. USI hit four consecutive field goals, while MSU hit five in a row in front of the sparsely populated Johnson Arena.

Then the 11-minute media timeout was whistled, and only one team returned from the break.

MSU went on a 7-0 run in 49 seconds, and that ballooned into an 11-1 run with USI failing to score for a two-minute stretch. Those runs forced Gouard into a timeout. By then, the Eagles trailed by 13 points, which proved to be insurmountable. Although USI went on a run to make it close again, it was too late.

“Self-inflicted wounds,” Gouard said. “We have to have a little more poise down the stretch. Those guys just out-executed us.”

‘Needed some other guys to join’

Isaiah Swope had another impressive performance, finishing with a game-high 25 points. Unfortunately for USI, he was the only player side with more than 10 points midway through the second half.

Swope eventually fouled out, which forced others to step into the scoring role. Trevor Lakes finished with 11 points while both Jeremiah Henandez and Jacob Polakovich added 10.

Polakovich posted another double-double, but Gouard said USI didn’t do a good enough job of getting him touches.

“(Swope) was feeling pretty good, especially when he was dribbling the ball and got to his sweet spots. Didn’t force very much,” Gouard said. “We just needed some other guys to join him on the offensive end.

Morehead State had four players in double figures, with Mark Freeman and Jake Wolfe scoring 24 and 22, respectively. Gross added 13 and Thelwell 11.

“(It was) miscommunication on defense,” Gouard said. “Any time you leave any college ball player open, he’ll knock them down. There was too many miscues on the defense.”

USI women also fall to Morehead State

The Screaming Eagles fell 64-61 to Morehead State. Similarly to the later game, USI had a 10-point lead in the first quarter but lost it due to the hosts making timely shots and going on runs.

USI brought the game to within one point in the final minute, but the Eagles hit their free throws to hold on to their late lead. Like the loss to Eastern Illinois, the Eagles had 25 turnovers that led to Morehead State scoring 28 points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
LEXINGTON, KY
zagsblog.com

Ahead of Cincinnati visit, 2024 guard Travis Perry scores 45 points versus Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard

LEXINGTON – Class of 2024 guard Travis Perry is in the midst of a very busy weekend. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound point guard from Lyon County (KY), scored 45 points in a crucial win over North Laurel (KY) on Saturday evening and is now set to take an unofficial visit to Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon for the Bearcats’ matchup versus No. 2 Houston.
CINCINNATI, OH
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun

As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana

I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBKR

5 Owensboro KY Stores Your Parents (and Grandparents) Loved

I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side

Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville’s west …. Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse …. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire. Joe’s...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties

INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WTVQ

Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVW

One person injured in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Adams Avenue on Monday night. Investigators say there may have been several shooters or multiple guns involved. Police say one person with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. The investigation...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
14news.com

New coffee shop opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

New Car Wash May Be Coming to a Unique Location on Evansville’s East Side

While it would take some time to reach Dollar General territory, it feels like we've seen a number of new automatic car washes pop up in and around Evansville over the past few years. It seems that trend may continue in 2023 with news that another new car wash company is looking to set up shop on Evansville's east side in a spot that, to me, is hard to picture a car wash sitting on.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy