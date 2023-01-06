Dry, but chilly to start off this week. eEsterday we had sunshine try to work though the clouds, but ultimately a minor disturbance passing by to the south of the Ohio River. Today, we have no such issue. We should see a mix of clouds and sun through the day, and temps, while chilly still, are on the cusp of a moderating surge. Tomorrow we see more clouds again and the warmer are starts to override the cold, but no threat of precipitation. Wednesday is a very mild day, with sun to start, but increasing and thickening clouds in the afternoon and evening.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO