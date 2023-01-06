Another beautiful day of sun and blue skies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another cool and chilly start to the day, but we continue the calm, sunny and dry conditions as we wrap up the first week of the new year.

Temperatures climb to near average this afternoon with a few of us getting into the low 60s for highs. And we stay calm into the first half of the weekend with readings slightly warmer in the mid 60s.

A weak system will arrive across the southeast by Sunday bringing with it just a few light showers to the area by the late afternoon and early evening. A few of us will not see any showers at all as this system looks to fizzle as it pushes through.

However, another chance of rain moves in Tuesday with another weak system while temperatures remain seasonal and close to that average of 58. A better chance of rain looks to arrive in about a week with a stronger system.

