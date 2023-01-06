Read full article on original website
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Charged on Drug Counts
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a drug discovery during a traffic stop. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 29 year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis. During the stop, Lewis was found to be driving while suspended. A further search turned up meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Slayton-Lewis was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
vincennespbs.org
Jail log shows several meth related arrests
On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County
GREENE CO. – On Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Trooper C. Garvin was working near I-69 and State Road 445 during the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in an arrest and discovery of meth. Cody Kay Etherton, 39, of Nineveh was found to be...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after troopers locate 60 grams of meth
CARLISLE – On Friday, January 5, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Robertson stopped a 2007 Ford for disregarding a stop sign on State Road 58 at Alexander Street, near Carlisle. The driver was identified as 56-year-old Lena F. Ashburn, of Terre Haute. During the conversation...
14news.com
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
WTHI
High-speed car chase in Terre Haute leads to multiple arrests
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department was involved in a high-speed car chase Sunday afternoon. Officers initially attempted a traffic stop for multiple violations when the driver did not stop and kept driving. The chase went through residential areas before it came to a stop near...
WTHI
Terre Haute man charged following Sunday chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in jail after a Sunday afternoon car chase in Terre Haute. Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department were trying to make a traffic stop. They say the driver, Hud Judy, did not stop. Judy allegedly led police on a chase through...
UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
wevv.com
Police: Seizure of large amount of meth leads to multiple arrests in Evansville
Police said they found 165 grams of meth hidden in a man's pants during a traffic stop after he left a home on West Michigan Street where he said he bought the drugs. Police said they found 165 grams of meth hidden in a man's pants during a traffic stop after he left a home on West Michigan Street where he said he bought the drugs.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after causing a disturbance outside of Men’s Warming Shelter
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the Men’s Warming Shelter on H Street Sunday. When police arrived at 12:40 a.m., they found 25-year-old Benjamin Burgoon standing between two parked cars yelling and screaming on the north side of the Men’s Warming Shelter.
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after pushing man during an argument over biscuits
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of domestic battery after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Thursday, December 8th on Mason Street. A male reported 32-year-old Audrianna Manning had been drinking and was now “going crazy”. The man...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after argument over a phone call turned physical
BEDFORD – A Bedford man is facing a domestic battery charge after a warrant was issued for his arrest. On December 22, a woman arrived at the Sheriff’s Department to report a battery. The woman told police that 56-year-old Brian Jones was taking her home after dinner when...
WTHI
Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office is testing license plate cameras - here's what they will be used for
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is testing out some new technology in the county. Several license plate readers have been installed throughout the county. The sheriff's office is doing a trial to see if the cameras would be useful in keeping the community safe. The...
wrul.com
Three Arrested For Drug Possession Following Traffic Stop
A McLeansboro man is being held in the White County Jail after he and two others were arrested following a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle at Hillsdale and Stewart Street and found the driver of the vehicle, 68 year old Alan Dee Terrance of McLeansboro to be in Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Tarrance was also cited for Driving without a Valid Driver’s License. The passengers 43 year old Kristal Vaughan of Carmi and 39 year old Matthew Roberts of McLeansboro were charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. Roberts was additionally charged Possession of Meth, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl and Heroine), Unlawful Use of Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Indiana man dies in police custody, officers say
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Indiana died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
14news.com
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 […]
wtyefm.com
January 2023 Mugshots
Mugshots are of people booked at the Crawford County Jail and are representative of the booking, not their guilt or innocence. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
WTVW
Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side
Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville’s west …. Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse …. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire. Joe’s...
