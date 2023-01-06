Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland's Earl Streufert notches 400th win
On Saturday morning, Arthur Dawald was the only person that had won more than 400 or more games as the head coach of Richland boys basketball. That changed Saturday evening after the Bombers knocked off the Southridge Suns 88-52 led by head coach Earl Streufert. Streufert notched his 400th career...
Grandview, January 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Prosser High School basketball team will have a game with Grandview High School on January 07, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
nbcrightnow.com
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
Before Modern Bridges Kennewick & Pasco Residents Had to Take a Ferry [PHOTO]
Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland man killed by hydroplaning SUV in Umatilla County
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A 65-year-old man from Richland died in an SUV versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84 around 4:37 p.m. on January 8, according to a release from the Oregon State Police. The collision occurred around milepost 199 in Umatilla County. A Ford Ranger headed east had rolled...
Tri-Cities Good Samaritan killed when he stopped to help at I84 crash in Oregon
The interstate was wet and slick.
nbcrightnow.com
Four people in custody after two drive-by shooting in Pasco
Four people are now in police custody after two drive-by shooting just weeks apart. Roberto Anthony Segura from Pasco was killed on August 8th and Christian Uribe was left paralyzed from the chest down. Briana Chavez has the details.
nbcrightnow.com
Power outage in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE 1:20 p.m.- Power has been restored. If you are still experiencing …
22 Tri-Cities restaurants and businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 18 perfect scores.
nbcrightnow.com
Saturday January 7th Weather Forecast
High Wind Warning for Pendleton through Milton-Freewater until 1 p.m. Sunday. Winds are expected to stay 30-40 mph with gusts 50-75 mph anywhere from Heppner through Dayton along those northern foothills of the Blues. Strongest winds will be early Sunday morning as we introduce the second low pressure system up...
Animal Causes Thousands to Lose Power in Benton PUD
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton PUD says almost 3500 customers lost power over the weekend, due to the activity of an animal in the Ely substation. This happened Saturday morning when the outage was reported in the East Kennewick and Southridge areas. It's unknown exactly what the animal did to cause the power failure, but once discovered, Benton PUD crews were able to get the electricity back to customers within about 90 minutes. At the height of the outage, the utility says 3,461 customers did not have service.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update January 9: Seattle schools suing social media and ongoing roadwork affecting businesses in Walla Walla
Seattle's public schools have filed a lawsuit against social media companies for their role in the mental health crisis among students. Ongoing roadwork is making it difficult for customers to find and get to businesses in downtown Walla Walla.
nbcrightnow.com
Stolen car in Franklin County leads to recovery of $100,000 artifact collection
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies located a car reported stolen out of Connell on SR 20 on January 7. The driver wouldn't stop and according to the FCSO the erratic driving led Deputies to believe the driver may be impaired, so they pursued the car north of Pasco.
nbcrightnow.com
School delays for January 10
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick
UPDATE 1:20 p.m.- Power has been restored. If you are still experiencing an outage Benton PUD says to report it to their Outage Line at 1-888-582-2176 or the SmartHub app. 12:35 p.m.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
14-YO Boy Kidnaps 24-YO Woman, Lead Police in Kennewick Car Chase
Over the weekend in Kennewick, a 24-year-old woman was held against her will by a 14-year-old boy and then lead police on a crazy car chase through Kennewick with blown tires in a stolen car. 24-Year-Old Woman Held Against Her Will at Clover Island. At about 9:10 pm on Saturday...
Legendary ‘Golden Lion’ has new owners with dream to revitalize Tri-Cities music scene
“This is one of the most legendary places in town ... Everyone has a story here.”
$100,000 in artifacts and fossils found with a cache of stolen cars in Tri-Cities
A driver that would not stop for sheriff’s deputies led them to the stolen property.
nbcrightnow.com
Umatilla Robotics season kicks off with new AWS Think Big Space
UMATILLA, Ore. — The Umatilla School District and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) celebrated the opening of the AWS Think Big Space at Umatilla High School on January 7. The space is a collaboration between the Umatilla Robotics, the high school and AWS in order to increase students' interest in STEAM, according to the press release from USD.
Comments / 0