Metro Awards return to honor high school musicals, at new venue

The last time the Metro Awards were held was in 2019.

Among the nominees was Rachel Zegler, who went on to star in Spielberg's "West Side Story"

The Metros honor high school musicals in Rockland, Westchester, Putnam and Bergen counties

After a three-year pandemic pause, the Metropolitan High School Theater Awards — celebrating high school musicals across Rockland, Westchester, Putnam and Bergen counties — will return in 2023.

The 22nd Metros awards ceremony will be held June 12 at Tarrytown Music Hall.

Producer Danielle Rudess — who started the awards in 1999 at Nyack's Helen Hayes Theater and continued them after that theater's demise under the auspices of her Nyack-based Helen Hayes Youth Theater — said she'll be taking a back seat. The 2023 Metros will be managed by newcomers Jordan Singer and Blake Spence, who had been urging Rudess to revive the program.

Singer, who coordinates after-school theater programs across Westchester for KJK Productions, has been a Metros judge for years, Rudess said. Spence is a New Jersey-based teacher, director and producer.

"They had both been kind of lurking in my email, saying: 'This should keep going. This is important,'" Rudess said. "When I talked to them about it, I was like, 'Wow, these are truly capable human beings who not only have the capacity to do this, the experience to do this, but they're also really passionate about it. And that's kind of what it takes."

'Palpable and powerful'

The Metro Awards evaluate participating musical productions in an array of categories, on stage and behind the scenes, from lobby display and stage crew to leading actor and actress to outstanding overall production. Unlike other musical contests — which evaluate solely by reviewing submitted videotapes — the Metros pay judges to see productions from January to May.

In 2019, the last pre-pandemic Metros year, 55 schools participated: 24 from Westchester, 23 from Bergen, six from Rockland, and two from Putnam.

It culminates in a high-octane ceremony — held on a Monday in June, typically the night after Broadway holds its Tony Awards — with hundreds of theater kids cheering their hearts out, singing showtunes and celebrating all things musical.

Lou Wool, superintendent of schools at Harrison Central School District, called the Metros ceremony "one of my favorite nights of the year."

"The sense of community and camaraderie among the high school performers who fill the audience is palpable and powerful, and like great theater, requires your presence to fully experience," Wool said.

The Metros have been held at a host of different venues through the years. They began in Nyack, then were held jointly in Nyack and White Plains Performing Arts Center (linked by a satellite feed), then at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Peekskill, then Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, last at the massive Concert Hall at Purchase College Performing Arts Center.

Frank Portanova, the director at White Plains' Archbishop Stepinac High School, a former Metros venue, said the event is more than an awards show.

“I think of it as a tent revival of sorts, and not just because the cheering and applause can lift the roof off the theater," Portanova said. "Each year at the Metros, we rally together and testify together to the value of theater programs in our schools. The performances and camaraderie on display renew your faith in theatre’s indelible impact on our students."

2023 changes

There will be changes this year, Spence and Rudess said.

This year's home for the Metros, the 843-seat Tarrytown Music Hall, has 529 fewer seats than Purchase's Concert Hall. "We are going to have to limit the number of schools that participate," Rudess said, adding that the deadline to enter is Feb. 1.

There are other logistical hurdles: Purchase has dressing rooms and rehearsal spaces; Tarrytown does not. "We'll have to figure that out," Rudess said.

Instead of sending three judges to each production, there will be two judges, and each school will submit a recording of its production, which will be reviewed by Rudess, Spence and Singer. "The recording will allow our team the opportunity to look at all the productions and try and judge them as equitably as possible," Spence said.

The registration fee, which Rudess said hadn't increased in years, has doubled, to $150. "We pay our judges, and we were charging less than competitions that judge purely on videotape," Rudess added.

Passing the baton

"It's really important to pass the baton," Rudess said. The baton for the Metros — which began, Rudess pointed out with a laugh "in the 20th century" with snail-mail applications — has evolved to Google forms and email.

Spence teaches at Lyndhurst High School in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and is the artistic director of theater at Madison High School in Morris County. His first brush with the Metros was at Ramapo High School in New Jersey, where he directed the spring musical.

"We came to the Metro Awards that year, and I was just blown away by all of the talent and passion that was existing in one room," Spence said. "When I heard that the Metros were taking a hiatus for COVID, I reached out to Danielle and I said, 'Look, if there's anything that you need from me, if there's anything that I can do, I'm not only an educator, I'm someone that has been fortunate enough to witness firsthand the power of these high-school theater competitions. And I'm willing to lend my support wholeheartedly.'"

From Metros to Maria

The last time the Metros were held, on June 10, 2019, one of its nominated leading actresses couldn’t make it to the ceremony, but she had a pretty solid reason: Rachel Zegler was rehearsing for her star turn as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story."

Zegler was a Metros favorite, nominated as leading actress four years running, representing Immaculate Conception High School in Lodi, New Jersey: as a freshman, for Belle in “Beauty and the Beast”; as a sophomore, as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”; as a junior, playing Dorothy Brock in “42nd Street”; and as a senior, playing Fiona in “Shrek.”

The diminutive actress with the huge voice summed up her high-school theater career as "three princesses and a diva" and for three out of those four years, she performed on the stage at the Metro Awards. As Ariel in 2017, she won the crowd over, appearing in costume and gliding into position in Heelys.

It was a moment Zegler said she'd never forget.

"My favorite memory was definitely hearing everyone’s reactions to my performance as Ariel my sophomore year," she said. "I was wearing Heelys. And everyone laughed and gasped and screamed. Good times."

The pause

The pandemic arrived in March 2020, in the height of the high school musical season. Some productions had slipped in just before everything shut down; some were hours from opening night; others were still weeks away. Lockdowns brought the season to a screeching halt.

It also meant no Metros, an event that was the highlight of the year for theater kids. The pause extended to 2021, when schools were just emerging from lockdown limits. Last year, Rudess continued the pause.

Deborah Toteda, the longtime director-choreographer at Harrison High School, said the return is great news.

"The Metros have provided us with so many memories," she said. "It extends the musical theater season and gives us something to look forward to after the curtain comes down on our final performance in March. I personally enjoy seeing the work from other schools and watching so many seniors perform one last time before they graduate."

Portanova, at Stepinac, said it's vital to bring the Metros back, "most especially after the pandemic."

"It says to our communities, to borrow from the legendary Sondheim: We are still here!" he said.