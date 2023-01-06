ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Metro Awards return to honor high school musicals, at new venue

By Peter D. Kramer
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2PW9_0k5TF1Vj00
  • The last time the Metro Awards were held was in 2019.
  • Among the nominees was Rachel Zegler, who went on to star in Spielberg's "West Side Story"
  • The Metros honor high school musicals in Rockland, Westchester, Putnam and Bergen counties

After a three-year pandemic pause, the Metropolitan High School Theater Awards — celebrating high school musicals across Rockland, Westchester, Putnam and Bergen counties — will return in 2023.

The 22nd Metros awards ceremony will be held June 12 at Tarrytown Music Hall.

Producer Danielle Rudess — who started the awards in 1999 at Nyack's Helen Hayes Theater and continued them after that theater's demise under the auspices of her Nyack-based Helen Hayes Youth Theater — said she'll be taking a back seat. The 2023 Metros will be managed by newcomers Jordan Singer and Blake Spence, who had been urging Rudess to revive the program.

Singer, who coordinates after-school theater programs across Westchester for KJK Productions, has been a Metros judge for years, Rudess said. Spence is a New Jersey-based teacher, director and producer.

"They had both been kind of lurking in my email, saying: 'This should keep going. This is important,'" Rudess said. "When I talked to them about it, I was like, 'Wow, these are truly capable human beings who not only have the capacity to do this, the experience to do this, but they're also really passionate about it. And that's kind of what it takes."

'Palpable and powerful'

The Metro Awards evaluate participating musical productions in an array of categories, on stage and behind the scenes, from lobby display and stage crew to leading actor and actress to outstanding overall production. Unlike other musical contests — which evaluate solely by reviewing submitted videotapes — the Metros pay judges to see productions from January to May.

In 2019, the last pre-pandemic Metros year, 55 schools participated: 24 from Westchester, 23 from Bergen, six from Rockland, and two from Putnam.

It culminates in a high-octane ceremony — held on a Monday in June, typically the night after Broadway holds its Tony Awards — with hundreds of theater kids cheering their hearts out, singing showtunes and celebrating all things musical.

Lou Wool, superintendent of schools at Harrison Central School District, called the Metros ceremony "one of my favorite nights of the year."

"The sense of community and camaraderie among the high school performers who fill the audience is palpable and powerful, and like great theater, requires your presence to fully experience," Wool said.

The Metros have been held at a host of different venues through the years. They began in Nyack, then were held jointly in Nyack and White Plains Performing Arts Center (linked by a satellite feed), then at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Peekskill, then Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, last at the massive Concert Hall at Purchase College Performing Arts Center.

Frank Portanova, the director at White Plains' Archbishop Stepinac High School, a former Metros venue, said the event is more than an awards show.

“I think of it as a tent revival of sorts, and not just because the cheering and applause can lift the roof off the theater," Portanova said. "Each year at the Metros, we rally together and testify together to the value of theater programs in our schools. The performances and camaraderie on display renew your faith in theatre’s indelible impact on our students."

2023 changes

There will be changes this year, Spence and Rudess said.

  • This year's home for the Metros, the 843-seat Tarrytown Music Hall, has 529 fewer seats than Purchase's Concert Hall. "We are going to have to limit the number of schools that participate," Rudess said, adding that the deadline to enter is Feb. 1.
  • There are other logistical hurdles: Purchase has dressing rooms and rehearsal spaces; Tarrytown does not. "We'll have to figure that out," Rudess said.
  • Instead of sending three judges to each production, there will be two judges, and each school will submit a recording of its production, which will be reviewed by Rudess, Spence and Singer. "The recording will allow our team the opportunity to look at all the productions and try and judge them as equitably as possible," Spence said.
  • The registration fee, which Rudess said hadn't increased in years, has doubled, to $150. "We pay our judges, and we were charging less than competitions that judge purely on videotape," Rudess added.

Passing the baton

"It's really important to pass the baton," Rudess said. The baton for the Metros — which began, Rudess pointed out with a laugh "in the 20th century" with snail-mail applications — has evolved to Google forms and email.

Spence teaches at Lyndhurst High School in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and is the artistic director of theater at Madison High School in Morris County. His first brush with the Metros was at Ramapo High School in New Jersey, where he directed the spring musical.

"We came to the Metro Awards that year, and I was just blown away by all of the talent and passion that was existing in one room," Spence said. "When I heard that the Metros were taking a hiatus for COVID, I reached out to Danielle and I said, 'Look, if there's anything that you need from me, if there's anything that I can do, I'm not only an educator, I'm someone that has been fortunate enough to witness firsthand the power of these high-school theater competitions. And I'm willing to lend my support wholeheartedly.'"

From Metros to Maria

The last time the Metros were held, on June 10, 2019, one of its nominated leading actresses couldn’t make it to the ceremony, but she had a pretty solid reason: Rachel Zegler was rehearsing for her star turn as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story."

Zegler was a Metros favorite, nominated as leading actress four years running, representing Immaculate Conception High School in Lodi, New Jersey: as a freshman, for Belle in “Beauty and the Beast”; as a sophomore, as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”; as a junior, playing Dorothy Brock in “42nd Street”; and as a senior, playing Fiona in “Shrek.”

The diminutive actress with the huge voice summed up her high-school theater career as "three princesses and a diva" and for three out of those four years, she performed on the stage at the Metro Awards. As Ariel in 2017, she won the crowd over, appearing in costume and gliding into position in Heelys.

It was a moment Zegler said she'd never forget.

"My favorite memory was definitely hearing everyone’s reactions to my performance as Ariel my sophomore year," she said. "I was wearing Heelys. And everyone laughed and gasped and screamed. Good times."

The pause

The pandemic arrived in March 2020, in the height of the high school musical season. Some productions had slipped in just before everything shut down; some were hours from opening night; others were still weeks away. Lockdowns brought the season to a screeching halt.

It also meant no Metros, an event that was the highlight of the year for theater kids. The pause extended to 2021, when schools were just emerging from lockdown limits. Last year, Rudess continued the pause.

Deborah Toteda, the longtime director-choreographer at Harrison High School, said the return is great news.

"The Metros have provided us with so many memories," she said. "It extends the musical theater season and gives us something to look forward to after the curtain comes down on our final performance in March. I personally enjoy seeing the work from other schools and watching so many seniors perform one last time before they graduate."

Portanova, at Stepinac, said it's vital to bring the Metros back, "most especially after the pandemic."

"It says to our communities, to borrow from the legendary Sondheim: We are still here!" he said.

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkupstate.com

Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner

Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
myrye.com

I-95 Northbound Delays Expected Tuesday

The New York State Thruway Authority is warning motorists heading north on I-95 and east on I-287 (CWE) should expect heavy delays on Tuesday, January 10th due to road work on northbound I-95 in Connecticut. Two of three lanes on I-95 starting at exit 21 in Rye will be closed...
RYE, NY
insidernj.com

Political Movement in the Hudson County ‘Heartbeat of New Jersey’

JERSEY CITY – When redistricting put political heavyweights Nick Sacco and Brian Stack in the same 33rd District, the question was, what happens now?. Sacco and Stack are both state senators and mayors of North Bergen and Union City respectively. The similar-looking towns are across Kennedy Boulevard from each other, which set up the prospect of a nasty border war in this year’s primary.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023

Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. January 9, 1934: As part of his efforts to comply with Mayor Loehr’s orders to drastically reduce city spending, DPW Commissioner Edward Murray announced $75,000 would be cut from Yonkers street lighting budget. His plan was to reduce lighting in the “heart of Yonkers,” and stagger illumination in the outlying sections. Each light in our business sections had two lamps; only one would be lit. E. P. Prezzano, Yonkers Electric Light and Power Company VP, announced his company would be happy to work with Yonkers during the economy move. Murray’s total departmental reduction was $169,697; much of the cost reduction was to come from the elimination of jobs, both labor and higher salaried positions. All savings was earmarked to pay off Yonkers existing debt.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Art Teacher ODs In Front Of Westfield Students: Police

A 57-year-old art teacher was charged with drug-related crimes after authorities in Union County said he overdosed in a classroom. Frank Thompson was found unresponsive on the floor of a second-floor classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School around 9:05 a.m. Nov. 29, 2022, Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said. Thompson was...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

UPDATE: Centenary University president’s wife has died following hit-and-run crash in Hackettstown, driver charged

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary University First Lady Jeanne Murphy, wife of President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., passed away on Sunday after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7 while on her morning walk in Hackettstown, according to Centenary University. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, from Hackettstown was...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy