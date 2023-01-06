ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

NEW YEAR, NEW 'CUDAS: Who is the undefeated New Smyrna Beach team?

By Myer Lee, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
NEW SMYRNA BEACH — New Smyrna Beach is off to a 9-0 start, which is refreshing considering its two top scorers — Ryan Weeks and Frank Bellisimo — graduated last year.

Now, the Barracudas are under new leadership with seniors Connor McCardle and Cole Dennison. Also, second-year head coach Zach Camporese has had a full summer to work with his team and have them compete in tournaments.

The ‘Cudas are a different team.

“We have a lot of trust in each other this year,” McCardle said. “A lot of good chemistry.”

Last year, the team was centered on Weeks and Bellisimo. The duo averaged 36.7 of the team’s 57.8 points per game.

This year, four players account for most of the scoring load. The top four scores account for 50.4 of the team’s 66.4 points per game. All four players average double figures, led by McCardle’s 15.2 points per game.

Along with the higher scoring average, the ‘Cudas' team assists per game are up from last year (15.8 to 11.8), as are steals (from eight to 14 per game) and blocks (from one to 2.2 per contest).

“For the most part, it’s been clicking,” Camporese said. “It’s not an individual sport. It takes a whole team to win a game, especially if you want to go far.”

Camporese likes that his team is playing with more pace this year and said he is “pleasantly surprised” with their overall defense — especially in transition. He also appreciates that his guys are willing to try offensive sets that play to his players’ strengths.

As leaders, team-oriented McCardle and Dennison have a lot to do with the ‘Cudas being more open to anything that helps the program grow. Dennison is also a big proponent of everyone celebrating one another and maintaining positive energy throughout the game.

“Whether you’re coming off the bench or starting, you’ve got to be hype for your teammates,” Dennison said. “If we keep that energy the whole game, there’s no team that can stop us."

So far, no team has. The ‘Cudas hosted a tournament from Dec. 28-30, the New Smyrna Beach New Year’s Shootout, and went 2-0. Area team Deltona (10-4) played in the tournament.

They’ll see Deltona again on Jan. 10 and rival Spruce Creek (6-4) on Jan. 16. Dennison is excited about that matchup.

New Smyrna Beach is 2-0 in 6A District 5 and the top team. It's already knocked off Lyman and Matanzas (5-9) and will face Winter Springs before they all meet again in the district tournament.

This could be the year that the ‘Cudas do something special. They haven’t won a district championship since 2013.

“My challenge to them is that they take us as far as we want to go,” Camporese said. “As staff, we want to win district championships and state championships. Your team has to believe in that. If they don’t believe in that, you won’t go far.”

