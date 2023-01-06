Panama City to hold meeting on future programs at Glenwood Community Center

PANAMA CITY −Sean DePalma says he thinks it's crucial for residents to help decide how public amenities are used.

As quality of life director for Panama City, DePalma said his department will hold a public meeting on Jan. 10 to discuss ways to better use the Glenwood Community Center. This will include adding future recreational programs and events at the facility.

Located at 722 E. 9th Court, the center traditionally was under the direction of the city's community redevelopment agency, but it now will be overseen by its quality of life department.

"The Glenwood Community Center ... has been used as mainly a rental facility," DePalma said. "The city manager has decided that he would like to really bring programming into that building to serve the community directly, so he's placing that facility under the quality of life department."

This will give residents more opportunities to use the center, rather than it being a building mostly used by those who rent it for private events.

DePalma, who described the center as a staple of the community, said future programs might include IT classes, cooking classes and other programs tailored to residents of all ages. Some could charge an entry fee, but the majority will be free.

"We're just trying to get to the community so there's citizen engagement there and they can have input, and then we can start designing programming around their desires," DePalma said.

The meeting is not the first recent effort by Panama City officials to help more residents use the center. In December, commissioners announced the facility no longer will be closed for public events from about January to May for the United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assessment Program.

The program, which has been held at the center for the past few years, instead will be held at the AD Harris Learning Village.

This change was sparked by a wave of residents who said in past commission meetings they thought the center should remain open for public events year round.

The upcoming community meeting will be held at the Glenwood Community Center on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.

"What we're looking to do is take this building that's kind of wedged into the Glenwood Community and have it used for the members of the public," DePalma said. "We have a great opportunity to put programs and activities that the public want to see and participate (in)."