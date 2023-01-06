ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

New Volusia County Council members take oath; change meeting times

By Sheldon Gardner, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

After a swearing-in ceremony Thursday morning for several new and one returning council member, the Volusia County Council voted to try a new approach to meeting times to allow more public involvement.

Council members voted 6-0 to change the meeting times starting in February. The first meeting of each month will begin at 10 a.m., and the second meeting of each month will begin at 4 p.m. The Jan. 17 meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. because it has already been advertised, according to the county.

Jake Johansson, the new at-large representative, was sworn in Thursday along with returning Councilman Danny Robins, of District 3, and three other new council members: Don Dempsey, of District 1; Troy Kent, of District 4; and Matt Reinhart, of District 2.

David Santiago, of District 5, missed the meeting and will miss the second meeting of the new council because of a trip he planned with his wife before deciding to run for the seat, he said. Santiago said he tried to cancel but could not get refunds for the trip.

The oath of office meeting is ceremonial, and Santiago and other members had already taken office.

A new majority: 5 incoming council members hold the power to change Volusia County

Tax dollars: Volusia county manager, attorney get pay raises despite protest by council chairman

The chair's salary is $61,550.40 and the other council members receive $51,292, according to county spokesman Kevin Captain.

'Not a one-man show'

Much of the first part of the meeting was taken up by the ceremony of welcoming new council members. Representatives from local governments, and a couple of former council members, shared words of welcome. Some urged council members to continue to help coastal areas recover from tropical storm damage.

"I know I'm speaking to the choir here, but I need your help in Daytona Beach Shores," Shores Mayor Nancy Miller said. "When I went out visiting businesses yesterday, and I hear that their revenue is down 30-50% because of the tourism ― we need to work together to do something to get that beach back where it needs to be," she said.

Each council member had a chance to speak after taking their seats on the dais, some choosing to focus on their priorities and emphasize the need for coordination and teamwork. The previous council was marked by contention.

"This job is not a one-man show," Johansson said.

He said he wants Volusia County to be a "shining star" in the state, including helping to increase the median income and promote workforce development, he said.

Kent outlined his top priorities, including providing dog-friendly areas on beaches along the coast.

"I will start today trying to make this county better," Kent said.

Kent questioned the council on procedural issues that will guide the new members, which turned into a lengthy and, at times, tense discussion. Among his concerns were keeping public comment within the allowed time and how items are placed on the agenda.

Council Chair Jeff Brower said the council has an "incredibly busy year" ahead.

"It's obviously going to be lively, as it should be … and hopefully it will remain respectful," he said.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated information about the new meeting times and misspelled the chair's last name. The story was updated about 10 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New Volusia County Council members take oath; change meeting times

