ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkstown, NY

Clarkstown Town Board repeals term limits after contentious meeting; legal fights coming

By Steve Lieberman, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago

NEW CITY − The Clarkstown Town Board narrowly repealed the town's historic term limits law during a contentious meeting on Wednesday night, reopening the door for Supervisor George Hoehmann to seek another two-year term in 2023.

A final determination on the board's 3-2 vote on term limits and issues like hiring counsel to defend the town in court remain.

Hoehmann, a four-term supervisor who started as a councilman in 2009, became the main focus of the ire of residents for pushing for repeal after advocating and voting for term limits in 2014. When the law prevented Hoehmann from seeking another term in 2023, he joined a lawsuit against the town to repeal the law. Councilman Frank Borelli also is term-limited in 2023 but he supports the law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfjIX_0k5TEsnq00

Lawsuit: Clarkstown supervisor asks court to void term limits law

Term limits fight : Lawsuit seeks to repeal 2014 law

Canceled vote: Clarkstown officials back off amending or revoking term limits as hearings, vote canceled

Residents lambasted Hoehmann during the nearly two-hour public hearing. Councilman Donald Franchino is not term-limited in 2023 but joined the legal action and supports Hoehmann.

Angry residents called Hoehmann a hypocrite who prioritizes his personal ambitions and wants to keep his paycheck topping $166,000. They said his Machiavellian ambitions erase his previous claims that term limits represent good government and that he would leave the government without a fight.

"I have a great problem with flip-flopping," attorney L'Tanya Watkins told Hoehmann. "If (term limits) was good when you were a councilman it would be good now. I get it. No one wants to lose their job."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPRax_0k5TEsnq00

Richard Sussman, a New City resident, told Hoehmann his legal action "reeks of hypocrisy" and for the past eight years, he never spoke about the law being illegal until it blocked him from running for another term.

Hoehmann argued the law is illegal on the grounds residents never had the opportunity in 2014 to vote on the law. He contends the provision that the law could only be repealed by a supermajority vote of 4-1 is unconstitutional. He cited the analysis of his attorney and the Town Attorney's Office.

"Any law requiring a supermajority must be approved by a referendum," Hoehmann told nearly 100 people at the meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNpbo_0k5TEsnq00

Hoehmann told the audience that he recently learned of the referendum detail. He also believes the law's wording is too vague. He based that on a retired judge William Sherwood's interpretation sought by the town attorney Craig Johns.

Johns supported Hoehmann's view that passing a law requiring a four-vote majority to repeal it without voter approval was unconstitutional.

"As we stand here today, he can run in November," Johns said of Hoehmann after the nearly two-hour public hearing attended by less than 100 people.

Johns argued the Town Board only needed three votes to repeal the law. Councilman Patrick Carroll, an attorney, cited a state law that a supermajority is required.

Harsh comments from the public led Hoehmann on several occasions to tell the audience that ad-hominem attacks were not permitted.

Voting to repeal term limits with Hoehmann were Franchino, and Michael Graziano. Carroll, the board's lone Democrat, and Frank Borelli voted against repeal. Graziano, a Republican, said the speakers against Hoehmann and the repeal were orchestrated by Democrats.

Both Franchino and Graziano spoke glowingly of Hoehmann, while Graziano exchanged tough words with Carroll and Borelli, who called Graziano scary after one exchange. Borelli, who proposed term limits in 2014, said he follows the law and he would consider running if the law was repealed.

Most of the board members argued elections were the decisive term limits when voters decide on who represents them.

Another contentious issue is who represents the town in the lawsuit filed by Hoehmann, Franchino, and taxpayer Thomas Foley. Carroll and Borelli wanted to hire outside counsel, arguing Johns and his legal staff were conflicted as they researched term limits for Hoehmann and depended on him and the board for their jobs.

With Hoehmann and Franchino abstaining, Graziano denied Carroll and Borelli the third vote needed to hire outside counsel — election law attorney Daniel Szalkiewicz of Manhattan — at a cost capped at $12,500. Hoehmann said he paid for the costs of the legal action from his campaign fund, so taxpayer money so far has not been expended.

Johns said his research of the law cited by Carroll found state law mandates a majority of three votes are needed to allow the town to hire outside counsel, so the 2-1 vote against stands. He assigned Deputy Town Attorney Kevin Conway to represent the town.

Borelli and Carroll said they would persist.

“We need to defend the town,” Borelli said. “We will do that one way or another.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IExHh_0k5TEsnq00

Many speakers cited Hoehmann’s words from 2014, noting the board opposed a vote on term limits in 2011. He argued then if term limits were good enough for the presidents it was good enough for Clarkstown. He also quoted President Teddy Roosevelt arguing against career politicians.

Several speakers complimented Hoehmann's leadership and the positives from his administration. Other chastised him for costing the towns millions of dollars in lawsuits, citing the cases involving dismissed Chief Michael Sullivan and Detective Sgt. Stephen Cole-Hatchard.

Former Councilman Peter Bradley, while praising Hoehmann, called his move against term limits "one heck of a boo-boo." He and other speakers said suing the town and residents would damage his reputation and legacy. Bradley supported a referendum on repealing term limits and supported calls by Carroll and Borelli for outside counsel.

“This is like the Twilight Zone,” said Bradley, a term limits advocate. "I am deeply concerned about councilmen suing the town."

Peter Dominick told Hoehman that the term limits issue is not a liberal-conservative issue or Republican-Democrat issue.

"Sounds like you are suing the town to keep your job," Dominick said.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com . Twitter: @lohudlegal .

Read more articles and bio . Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Clarkstown Town Board repeals term limits after contentious meeting; legal fights coming

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Councilmember Williams to Challenge Johnson for County Legislator-16-D

On Jan. 9, Yonkers City Councilmember Shanae Williams announced her candidacy for Westchester County Legislator, in the 16th District. “Today marks the day the residents of Yonkers’ 16th Westchester County Legislative District can expect accountability, transparency, and above all else, action from your County Legislator. I am running for County Government to ensure that we finally address issues that affect our everyday quality of life such as homelessness, affordable housing, better youth supports and safety nets, and equitable access to county resources,” said Williams, who has served for 4 years on the Yonkers City Council, and whose term expires at the end of this year.
YONKERS, NY
talkofthesound.com

Three Appointed as Replacements for Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) —City Manager Kathleen Gill has filled three of the five open board seats on the New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Board. The appointment of the three new Commissioners comes less than two weeks after the Friday Morning Massacre. On December 30, 2022, outgoing City Manager Charles B. Strome fired the 5 appointed Commissioners in response to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which was sharply critical of the NRMHA Board.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
nysenate.gov

Senator Borrello and Senate Republican Colleagues Unveil “Rescue New York” 2023 Legislative Agenda

ALBANY, NY — The New York State Senate Republican Conference today announced its “Rescue New York” 2023 legislative agenda. The agenda includes a broad range of common-sense policies to reverse the alarming consequences of One-Party Rule, including a drastic decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business-crippling regulations, record inflation and increased costs of goods, and nation-leading population loss.
New York Post

NY judge accused of making racist, anti-gay remarks agrees to step down

A New York judge who was accused of making vile racist and anti-gay remarks has agreed to step down — claiming a shoulder injury has left her unable to fight misconduct allegations, The Post has learned. Brooklyn Surrogate’s Court Judge Harriet Thompson — who faced charges for alleged biased and “inappropriate comments” toward co-workers — on Friday agreed to retire effective March 1 and never again seek office as a judge, according to the state Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC). Thompson, who was paid a $210,900 yearly salary, was accused of saying that homosexuality is an “abomination,” claiming that Hispanic people...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?

New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
rew-online.com

$54M Braemar luxury senior residence breaks ground in Montebello, NY

Owner/developers FilBen Group and RSF Partners, general contractor McAlpine Contracting, and designer H2M Architects + Engineers broke ground for Braemar at Montebello, a new 200-resident, 133,675-square foot, four-level luxury assisted living residence located on 6.2 bucolic Lower Hudson Valley acres at 250 Lafayette Avenue in Montebello. The property is close to Harriman State Park in Rockland County and offers breathtaking views of adjacent woods, large private properties, meadows, and rolling hills.
MONTEBELLO, NY
Hot 99.1

New Law In New York State Helps Protects Homeowners From Banks

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law that closes loopholes that had been allowing banks and lenders to foreclose on New Yorkers' homes. The bill, dubbed the 'Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act', was sponsored by NY State Senator James Sanders (D-Queens) and Assemblymember Helene Weinstein (D-Brooklyn). Even though S.05473-D/A.07737-B passed in May, Gov. Hochul only recently signed it into law. Senator Sanders says the law helps protect homeowners from having their homes taken due to loopholes that can restart the statute of limitations,
longislandbusiness.com

Attorney General James Announces Sentencing of Former Nursing Home Employee for Raping a Resident

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the sentencing of Khadka Pradhan, 52, of Rochester, for raping and sexually assaulting an 81-year-old nursing home resident suffering from dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home in Rochester in September 2021, where he formerly worked as a housekeeper. This morning in Monroe County Court, Judge Caroline E. Morrison sentenced Pradhan to 25 years in prison on those charges, to be served concurrently, and 20 years of post-release supervision. In November 2022, a jury convicted Pradhan of Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree, and other lower-level offenses.
ROCHESTER, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland Police Officers Recognized for Heroism

Over a dozen Rockland police officers were recognized last week for their heroism and professionalism during various incidents that occurred in 2022. The Civilian Appreciation Award was presented to Brianna Tuckey, who, while working, heroically alerted a family in Blauvelt to a fire and helped them evacuate the home safely.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy