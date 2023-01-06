Clarkstown Town Board repeals term limits after contentious meeting; legal fights coming

NEW CITY − The Clarkstown Town Board narrowly repealed the town's historic term limits law during a contentious meeting on Wednesday night, reopening the door for Supervisor George Hoehmann to seek another two-year term in 2023.

A final determination on the board's 3-2 vote on term limits and issues like hiring counsel to defend the town in court remain.

Hoehmann, a four-term supervisor who started as a councilman in 2009, became the main focus of the ire of residents for pushing for repeal after advocating and voting for term limits in 2014. When the law prevented Hoehmann from seeking another term in 2023, he joined a lawsuit against the town to repeal the law. Councilman Frank Borelli also is term-limited in 2023 but he supports the law.

Residents lambasted Hoehmann during the nearly two-hour public hearing. Councilman Donald Franchino is not term-limited in 2023 but joined the legal action and supports Hoehmann.

Angry residents called Hoehmann a hypocrite who prioritizes his personal ambitions and wants to keep his paycheck topping $166,000. They said his Machiavellian ambitions erase his previous claims that term limits represent good government and that he would leave the government without a fight.

"I have a great problem with flip-flopping," attorney L'Tanya Watkins told Hoehmann. "If (term limits) was good when you were a councilman it would be good now. I get it. No one wants to lose their job."

Richard Sussman, a New City resident, told Hoehmann his legal action "reeks of hypocrisy" and for the past eight years, he never spoke about the law being illegal until it blocked him from running for another term.

Hoehmann argued the law is illegal on the grounds residents never had the opportunity in 2014 to vote on the law. He contends the provision that the law could only be repealed by a supermajority vote of 4-1 is unconstitutional. He cited the analysis of his attorney and the Town Attorney's Office.

"Any law requiring a supermajority must be approved by a referendum," Hoehmann told nearly 100 people at the meeting.

Hoehmann told the audience that he recently learned of the referendum detail. He also believes the law's wording is too vague. He based that on a retired judge William Sherwood's interpretation sought by the town attorney Craig Johns.

Johns supported Hoehmann's view that passing a law requiring a four-vote majority to repeal it without voter approval was unconstitutional.

"As we stand here today, he can run in November," Johns said of Hoehmann after the nearly two-hour public hearing attended by less than 100 people.

Johns argued the Town Board only needed three votes to repeal the law. Councilman Patrick Carroll, an attorney, cited a state law that a supermajority is required.

Harsh comments from the public led Hoehmann on several occasions to tell the audience that ad-hominem attacks were not permitted.

Voting to repeal term limits with Hoehmann were Franchino, and Michael Graziano. Carroll, the board's lone Democrat, and Frank Borelli voted against repeal. Graziano, a Republican, said the speakers against Hoehmann and the repeal were orchestrated by Democrats.

Both Franchino and Graziano spoke glowingly of Hoehmann, while Graziano exchanged tough words with Carroll and Borelli, who called Graziano scary after one exchange. Borelli, who proposed term limits in 2014, said he follows the law and he would consider running if the law was repealed.

Most of the board members argued elections were the decisive term limits when voters decide on who represents them.

Another contentious issue is who represents the town in the lawsuit filed by Hoehmann, Franchino, and taxpayer Thomas Foley. Carroll and Borelli wanted to hire outside counsel, arguing Johns and his legal staff were conflicted as they researched term limits for Hoehmann and depended on him and the board for their jobs.

With Hoehmann and Franchino abstaining, Graziano denied Carroll and Borelli the third vote needed to hire outside counsel — election law attorney Daniel Szalkiewicz of Manhattan — at a cost capped at $12,500. Hoehmann said he paid for the costs of the legal action from his campaign fund, so taxpayer money so far has not been expended.

Johns said his research of the law cited by Carroll found state law mandates a majority of three votes are needed to allow the town to hire outside counsel, so the 2-1 vote against stands. He assigned Deputy Town Attorney Kevin Conway to represent the town.

Borelli and Carroll said they would persist.

“We need to defend the town,” Borelli said. “We will do that one way or another.”

Many speakers cited Hoehmann’s words from 2014, noting the board opposed a vote on term limits in 2011. He argued then if term limits were good enough for the presidents it was good enough for Clarkstown. He also quoted President Teddy Roosevelt arguing against career politicians.

Several speakers complimented Hoehmann's leadership and the positives from his administration. Other chastised him for costing the towns millions of dollars in lawsuits, citing the cases involving dismissed Chief Michael Sullivan and Detective Sgt. Stephen Cole-Hatchard.

Former Councilman Peter Bradley, while praising Hoehmann, called his move against term limits "one heck of a boo-boo." He and other speakers said suing the town and residents would damage his reputation and legacy. Bradley supported a referendum on repealing term limits and supported calls by Carroll and Borelli for outside counsel.

“This is like the Twilight Zone,” said Bradley, a term limits advocate. "I am deeply concerned about councilmen suing the town."

Peter Dominick told Hoehman that the term limits issue is not a liberal-conservative issue or Republican-Democrat issue.

"Sounds like you are suing the town to keep your job," Dominick said.

