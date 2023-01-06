ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Downtown Bound Brook apartment building sold for $22 million

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 4 days ago
BOUND BROOK - A new West Main Street apartment building sold for $22 million.

Mosaic on Main, at 7-15 E. Main St., was sold Nov. 14 to Mosaic Associates Urban Renewal, of Ridgefield Park, part of K&A Associates, for the highest price in 2022 for a multifamily property in Somerset County, according to data available from CoStar.

The seller was West Main St. Urban Renewal, an affiliate of Reynolds Asset Management which developed the building.

The five-story building has 63 apartments and ground-floor retail space.

Joni Sweetwood, executive vice president of The Kislak Company, handled the transaction on behalf of West Main Street Urban Renewal.

“This was an excellent opportunity in a desirable transit-oriented location and the transaction proceeded relatively smoothly given the motivation of the parties," Sweetwood said in a press release.

Robert Squires, a senior vice president of Kislak, said "the demand for new multifamily properties remains extremely strong."

Rents in the build range from $1,875 for a 595-square-foor one-bedroom apartment to $2,425 for an 1,132-square-foot two-bedroom unit.

The apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washers and dryers, central heating and cooling.

The building has a fitness center, wifi access and keyless entry.

Courier News

Courier News

