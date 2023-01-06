Meet Highland Park's new acting mayor

HIGHLAND PARK - The borough has an acting mayor until a new mayor is selected by the end of the month.

Councilwoman Elsie Foster was elected council president for 2023 at Tuesday's Borough Council reorganization meeting.

In the role as council president Foster will serve as acting mayor until the Highland Park Democratic Committee nominates three individuals to fulfill the remaining year of Mayor Gayle Brill Mittler’s term, following her resignation effective Dec. 31. The Council will then select of those three nominees to serve as mayor.

During the meeting, state Senator Patrick Diegnan Jr. D-18th District, issued the oath of office to Councilmen Philip George and Matt Hale. Staff member Nerea Champion was appointed as temporary chief financial officer after serving as the assistant finance officer since 2017.

Foster, who has served on the Borough Council since 2000, is not new to either the council president or acting mayor positions. She formerly served as Borough Council president for eight years and acting mayor for several months, according to the borough website.

"Her council leadership has also included overseeing the administration of the borough and positions in the Board of Education, Office of Public Information, Personnel, Communications and more. These roles have given her a complete sense of our government operations and enabled her to utilize her leadership skills in nearly every aspect of the council," the website states.

Foster also serves as Middlesex County's director of consumer affairs and weights and measures, according to the county website.

During Tuesday's meeting Foster delivered the annual State of the Borough address, highlighting some of the borough's 2022 acheivements. Foster also thanked former Mayor Gayle Brill Mittler for her dedication to the Highland Park community and her nearly 15 years of service.

Brill Mittler, who served as mayor since 2014, announced last month she was resigning with a year remaining on her term to spend more time with her family, including her three grandchildren.

Foster previously served as president of the Jamaican Organization of New Jersey and president and founder of the United Caribbean American Network of New Jersey.

She is the president and chief executive officer of Aunt Elsie’s Homestays, an International Student Housing organization. She is also the legislative liaison to the New Jersey Civil Service Commission and a founding partner of JamPhil Consultants.

Foster has an MBA in global management candidate and holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and human resource management. She attended Women’s Campaign School, Yale University and Essex College of Business in Newark.

