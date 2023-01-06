Who is Edison's new Township Council president?

EDISON - John Poyner will lead the Township Council in 2023 in his new role as council president.

Serving beside him in a leadership role is Councilwoman Margot Harris as council vice president.

The two council members, who have just completed their first year in office, were elected to the new positions and sworn in during Wednesday's Township Council reorganization meeting.

Both Poyner and Harris said they were honored to be selected.

"Even with the tremendous strides and achievements of 2022 we know plenty of work still lays ahead as we finalize our master plan. We need to ensure we take necessary measures in adjusting our laws to reflect the desired goals and objectives. This includes additional guidelines on uses such as warehouses, billboards, storage facilities and duplexes. We must act to protect our environment, reviewing items such as net zero initiatives, green purchasing practices, deterrents and enforcement against clear cutting and updating tree replacement guidelines," said Poyner, adding the town must develop plans of action and make the required investments to upgrade the aging infrastructure.

Poyner also urged the council to undertake the necessary technological advances to maintain services for township taxpayers.

"And we must continue implementing projects and programs that improve the quality of life for residents, including providing economic opportunity promoting physical and psychological well-being," said Poyner, who also encouraged residents to stay engaged in local politics.

Harris said she's mindful that the members who sit in the council seats don't own those positions.

"I don't own the vice presidency. We are here at your behest and you are letting us borrow these chairs for as long as you'll have us so we are mindful and humbled for that," Harris said.

Harris said the council worked at "warp speed" last year to get much Mayor Samip Joshi 's agenda passed and she's looking forward to another active year in 2023.

But their elections to the new positions weren't without some controversy.

Councilman Richard Brescher asked that Poyner review the agenda so all information is included before it's presented to the council members.

"You do own the agenda," said Brescher, who voted against Poyner for council president because Poyner did not respond initially to Brescher's concern about the agenda items.

Brescher also said he plans to hold the administration accountable this year that if they say they are doing something, it gets done.

Poyner later responded to Brescher that he will do his best to provide the due diligence to all the council members so they have the information needed to make decisions.

More: Here's when the Edison Senior Center may open again

Councilwoman Joyce Ship-Freeman also voted against Poyner's appointment as council president, because she's "been lied to and kept in the dark most of a last year." Ship-Freeman offered no further explanation about her comment.

Ship-Freeman also voted against Harris for council vice president.

"I can't really endorse an absentee council person who can't show up for the Veterans Day, Memorial Day or stuff that goes on within the community so it will be a no," she said.

Harris responded she had surgery on Veterans Day.

More: Super Pet Expo to return to Edison with a social media star, dog ball pit and more

"Even though I did not get your vote I'm hoping I can gain your trust and confidence," Harris said. "I know you will let me know if I have failed to achieve that."

Councilman Joe Coyle, who served as council president last year, said he knows Harris' intentions to serve the public are real but noted work obligations of council members can limit their ability to attend daytime township events. He said some former council members who worked for school districts were challenged to leave their jobs during school hours.

Harris works as a clinical social worker, according to her township biography.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Who is Edison's new Township Council president?