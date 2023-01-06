ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunellen will focus on downtown revitalization in 2023, mayor says

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
DUNELLEN - 2022 was a good year for the borough and in 2023, Dunellen will continue to live up its "Miracle Mile" nickname, Mayor Jason Cilento said during the Borough Council's reorganization meeting on New Year's Day.

"Living and doing business in New Jersey's Miracle Mile is truly a blessing," the mayor said. "While facing unprecedented adversities over the past three years such as a pandemic, Hurricane Ida and the loss of our firehouse, our community showed up to support one another with generosity, strength and optimism for the future."

Among the goals for 2023, the mayor said, is the continuation of the revitalization of the downtown. Several mixed-use projects, already approved, will begin construction and more projects will be reviewed by the Borough Council and Planning Board, he said.

The mayor said he will work with the Dunellen Downtown Management organization to promote the benefits of a business improvement district in the downtown.

The borough will also implement several recommendations from the borough's master plan re-examination last year, the mayor said.

Cilento also outlined several infrastructure projects, including the replacement of the Pulaski Street culvert, improvements to Kline Place, paving more streets through a Middlesex County program, cleaning out culverts to help water flow in streams, and working to advance the culvert improvements under the railroad tracks to alleviate flooding.

Among the accomplishments from 2022, the mayor said, were the Lincoln Avenue road improvement paid with state funds; $38 million in downtown investment; six businesses, including a cake and coffee shop, an Italian restaurant, a "lobster dog" food truck, opened; an ordinance to encourage wineries and breweries to open downtown; enhancements to the borough's digital communications; three new DPW workers; growth in the Hometown Heroes program; improvements at Morecraft and Gavornik parks and several planning initiatives, among others.

"We are a community of volunteers and can only be successful if everyone pitches in and in Dunellen, they do," Cilento said. "The Dunellen community gives proof to the phase 'The Miracle Mile.' And, as mayor, I am encouraged and inspired every day by our collective volunteerism and unwavering dedication to making Dunellen a wonderful place to call home."

At the reorganization meeting, Tina Rios, who was selected as council president, and Daniel Cole were sworn into three-year terms on the Borough Council. Hal VanDermark was sworn into an unexpired term for 2023.

Former Mayor Robert Seader was presented with Dunellen's Lifetime Achievement Award.

William Wagner, a member of the borough's Parking Authority for more than a decade and active in other community groups, was recognized as Volunteer Citizen of the Year.

