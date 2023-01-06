ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Prep work for new Brooks Bridge to start this month

By Staff report
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
Work will begin in downtown Fort Walton Beach this month in preparation for the construction of the new Brooks Bridge, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The work will include relocating utilities on and around Brooks Street, U.S. 98 and the south side of Publix at the Shoppes at Paradise Point shopping center. In the coming weeks, crews plan to realign Brooks Street, from Perry Avenue to the Brooks Bridge, in order to provide space to construct the new westbound structure.

Other activities include improvements to drainage, relocating above and underground utilities, installing erosion control devices, lane shifts and finalizing permits needed for the project. The early activities will begin beneath the west side of the current bridge in Fort Walton Beach and advance to the east end of the structure.

The $171 million Brooks Bridge project on U.S. 98 will replace the four-lane bridge that opened in 1966 with a new six-lane span across Santa Rosa Sound. Completion of the project is estimated in mid-2027.

Drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and nearby properties may be impacted by the early construction and the traffic shifts. All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the road.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District 3 on the web at www.nwflroads.com.

Comments / 0

 

