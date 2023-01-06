ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

On the market in Palm Beach: Updated seaside condo showcases ‘light and views’

By Christine Davis
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago

Using her skills as an interior designer, real estate investor and home-staging expert, entrepreneur Cheryl Eisen has overhauled a sixth-floor oceanview condominium for resale at the Winthrop House in Midtown Palm Beach.

“When I told my broker I was looking for projects to flip, she told me about this prime condominium in Palm Beach right on the water,” she says. ‘It was an off-market deal — a find.”

Eisen founded and is CEO of Interior Marketing Group, a New York City- and Miami-based interior-design and real-estate-marketing company — and high-end staging is one of its niches, she said.

So redoing Unit 607 on the sixth floor of the Winthrop House, a 1970s-era building at 100 Worth Ave., was in her wheelhouse. She bought the apartment in March.

“In its original condition and needing so much work, the down-to-the-studs gut renovation was a race against the clock to get it finished,” Eisen says, referring to the building’s rules that limit renovation work to the summer months.

But she accomplished her mission, and her two-bedroom, two-bath condominium — with 1,659 square feet of living space inside and out — has been listed with Compass Florida agents Kyle Blackmon and Brooke Murphy. It’s priced at $4.6 million, and the furniture is available separately. The condo will be sold with garage parking for one car.

The apartment offers ocean views from every room, thanks to the building’s location directly across from Midtown Beach at the corner of Worth Avenue and South Ocean Boulevard.

The layout of the north-facing unit places the living area and kitchen directly off the foyer, with the two bedrooms accessed from the main hallway. This configuration allows every room to access balconies.

To help add visual volume to the space, Eisen used a favorite design technique.

“One of the things we are famous for is to create walls of mirrors, if the views are important. It makes the spaces look twice as large and twice as bright. Mirrors are the best trick in decorating. They bounce the light and the views,” says Eisen, a former real estate agent.

“The other thing that’s special and we are known for is our wallpaper accent walls. We did a wall of textured wallpaper in the primary bedroom, and the guest room is finished with a white-on-white wallpaper. It’s very subtle but creates a feeling of elegance and elevated style,” she says.

She also focused attention on the separate dining room, where “we took walls down and opened that (space) up to the living room, which makes the living area look huge. And we skim-coated the walls throughout to make them totally smooth.

She also created a more consistent look for the apartment by replacing all the floors with white engineered wood. The original floors, she explains, were “dark hardwood (and) different in every room.”

The new cove lighting throughout “is really pretty and makes the ceilings feel higher,” she adds.

During the renovation, both bathrooms were redone with a mix of marble and porcelain finishes.

And she expanded the kitchen by incorporating the former breakfast area and changing the configuration from an “L” to a “U” shape. She fitted the kitchen with custom-made wood cabinetry as well as porcelain counters and backsplashes.

The Winthrop House was developed in 1970 with eight floors and 122 units. Offering residents white-glove service, the staff includes a full-time manager and door personnel. “They go out of their way to be helpful, friendly and wonderful,” Eisen says.

The pet-friendly building has a heated pool and an exercise facility among its amenties.

Although her residences are in Miami and Manhattan, Eisen briefly lived at this apartment when it was being renovated, she says.

“I fell in love with this unit because of the beautiful views, and Worth Avenue is the most beautiful street,” she adds.

To see more photos of Unit 607 at the Winthrop House in Palm Beach, click on the photo gallery at the top of this page.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: On the market in Palm Beach: Updated seaside condo showcases ‘light and views’

