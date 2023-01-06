ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Theft of $1.6M in CARES Act money sends South Florida attorney to prison for three-plus years

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqY5A_0k5TEfZd00

FORT LAUDERDALE ― A Palm Beach Gardens attorney who pleaded guilty in October to stealing $1.6 million in government-backed loans has received a sentence of more than three years in federal prison.

U.S. Judge Raag Singhal sentenced Derek James Acree on Sept. 4 to 41 months in prison and ordered him to pay $1.26 million in restitution and $1.6 million in asset forfeitures.

Acree, 47, pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Federal prosecutors alleged that from March through August 2020, Acree submitted fraudulent applications seeking more than $1.6 million in Paycheck Protection Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans that were intended to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Small Business Administration guaranteed the loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

Original story:Charge against Palm Beach Gardens lawyer alleges he stole $1.6 million in COVID relief loans

CARES Act Fraud:Palm Beach County Inspector General: Forged documents used in COVID relief fraud cases

'I didn't want to live poor':One-time West Palm candidate sentenced to prison for $800K CARES Act loan fraud

In recent months, the South Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged more than 20 people with defrauding COVID-19 loan programs out of a total of more than $150 million.

80 cases filed in South Florida, with $23.5M recovered

As of October, it had filed 80 cases and recovered nearly $23.5 million in stolen funds since the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic-stimulus bill was passed in March 2020, it said. Federal officials last fall tapped the office to lead one of the nation’s three COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force Teams.

Prosecutors said Acree submitted applications for loans that didn't have to be repaid if they were used to keep businesses afloat. According to court records, he and an unnamed co-conspirator submitted the applications for Delaware-based companies that he owned in whole or in part. The applications misrepresented the companies' number of employees, payroll expenses and gross revenues.

After obtaining the fraudulent loan proceeds, Acree transferred some of the money to others and used a portion of it to make a down payment on a home, as well as for jewelry, travel, repairs on his home and a boat.

In 2021, Acree agreed to return $12.8 million and pay a $125,000 penalty after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused him, a business partner and their Cayman Islands-based company of selling unregistered securities.

When the SEC charged the company, Acree and one-time West Palm Beach-area resident Gregory Keough with selling $30 million in unregistered securities, regulators said they misled investors.

Without admitting wrongdoing, Acree and Keough agreed to return investors' money and pay the penalty.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: 'Drug test doctor' sentenced to 20 years for fraud, but he isn't going to prison just yet

The inside lining of Ken Daniels' sport jacket had pictures of his son, Jamie, who died of a fentanyl overdose in December 2016 while in a drug treatment program under the care of Delray Beach physician Michael Ligotti. Daniels wore the jacket to the Monday, Jan. 9, sentencing in U.S. District Court in Miami of Ligotti to 20 years in prison on an insurance health care fraud charge. John Pacenti/The Coastal Star.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SENTENCED: Delray Doctor To Federal Prison For Two Decades

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach doctor will spend 20 years in federal prison now that he has been sentenced for his role in what federal prosecutors call a “multi-year scheme to bill health care benefit programs for fraudulent tests and treatments […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward magistrate works two months without law license

A Broward magistrate worked for two months with an inactive law license, presiding over dozens of cases involving people whose family members were challenging their ability to make their own decisions because of mental health or substance abuse issues. Yves Laventure, a respected magistrate who has held the position for nearly seven years, had his license renewal held up by the Florida Bar ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Trader Joe's may snub West Palm Beach again

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.  It's a new year but some of the same old sad news. West Palm Beach may get overlooked again by the boutique grocery store Trader Joe's, which residents in the so, so popular SoSo neighborhood have been lobbying to go...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida attorney sentenced to prison for spending COVID relief money on jewelry, private jet, and Trump golf club membership

A Palm Beach County attorney used Delaware-based limited-liability companies to obtain economic relief loans designed to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic, receiving over $1.6 million, according to federal prosecutors. The government required that loan proceeds go towards payroll costs, mortgages, rent and utilities. Instead, Derek Acree, 47, spent up to half of that money on ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FAU Professor Says HOA’s Partially Responsible For Rising Rent Rates In Florida

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Atlantic University Professor says rules set by Homeowner Associations in Florida are partially responsible for rising rent rates. Ken Johnson, Ph.D.., an economist at FAU’s College of Business, says an abundance of short-term rentals on […]
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Out-of-region doctors, hospitals see success in Palm Beach County, plan more growth

Wall Street firms and finance companies aren’t the only businesses growing their presence in Palm Beach County. An increasing number of out-of-area medical providers are expanding their presence, too. These providers include Tampa General Hospital and NYU Langone, two providers that opened medical offices during the past six years and continue to add more...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED

MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
BOCA RATON, FL
floridapolitics.com

Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate

Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market

9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.

Barbara Lombardi described her brother N.John Lombardi as someone who was passionate about helping others. After a successful career in managing restaurants and in overseeing operations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, N.John became a licensed counselor, devoting his time in recent years to working with private patients and clients at substance-abuse treatment centers throughout Palm Beach County. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy