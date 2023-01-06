Ukraine orchestra launches U.S. tour in Florida, including Fort Myers stop

Theodore Kuchar has learned to live with the bombs and the blackouts and the constant threat of death in Ukraine. But he says there’s one big difference between him and most other Ukrainians.

He can leave the country any time he wants.

Kuchar’s job as an orchestral conductor takes him all over the world, including his current tour with the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine. The acclaimed orchestra's tour launches this month in Florida, including a Jan. 16 stop in Fort Myers.

Orchestra members received special permission to leave Ukraine for the tour, Kuchar says. But otherwise, they stay in their home country with their families and their jobs — and the men are often called upon to fight against their Russian invaders, too.

“I don’t even want to compare my situation to the people I work with in the orchestra,” says Kuchar, who estimates he spends about three or four months a year at his Ukraine home. “They’re stuck there. Their families are there.

“Everybody has a story about someone who was killed. We have a bassoon player in the orchestra who wanted to go fight, the way many do. He lost both his arms. … It’s too terrible for words.”

The war marches on in Ukraine, but the American-born Kuchar calls the orchestra’s 40-city U.S. tour a welcome break from the hardships there — for both himself and his musicians. It’s an escape from “the bombs and the rockets and everybody’s life feeling like it’s about to end in five minutes.”

“In Ukraine right now, we don’t have electricity,” Kuchar says. “Many places don’t have running water. You come home in darkness.

“Russia’s cutting everything off. Russia’s bombing the electrical infrastructures. They’re bombing the gas depots. It’s a terrible situation.

“And if nothing else, this American tour is some kind of return to normalcy.”

Kuchar — who was born in New York City to Ukrainian parents — says he’s bringing 66 members of his orchestra. He’d hoped to have about 85-90, he says, but inflation and increased travel costs made that impossible.

During its tour, the 121-year-old orchestra will perform about 15 classical works, including symphonies and concertos from Beethoven, Brahms, Grieg, Sibelius and three Ukrainian composers: Myroslav Skoryk, Yevhen Stankovych and Thomas de Hartmann.

Ukraine orchestra part of Fort Myers' Community Concert Series

The Fort Myers concert is the second show in the 2023 Community Concert Series at Mann Hall, which opens Sunday, Jan. 8, with the New York Philharmonic String Quartet (more details on the season below).

The Lviv orchestra has a sterling international reputation, including a recent series of acclaimed recordings, says Mary Lee Mann, president of concert series organizers the Community Concert Association.

“They’re a world-class symphony,” Mann says. “We don’t bring in anybody that’s not (laughs).”

The concert was already planned before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Mann says. But she worried the war would lead to the show being canceled.

Then she found out in March that the U.S. State Department was sponsoring the tour and it would indeed be happening. She broke the news at a Community Concert Series show, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

“When I announced it that night, the audience broke into applause,” Mann says. “They were very supportive. …

“I think it shows our community’s — as well as our country’s — support for the indominable spirit of the Ukrainian peoples.”

The orchestra is based Lviv — pronounced you-VEEV — on the far western side of Ukraine. Since most of the bombs and battles are happening to the country’s east, Kuchar says, Lviv hasn’t seen as much warfare as other parts of the country.

“It’s as far west as you can go,” he says, “and it’s relatively safe compared to what is happening in the eastern half of Ukraine.”

Even so, the city only has power for a few hours a day, he says. And bombs still fall there. “It’s not as frequent, but it happens,” he says.

Kuchar sees the orchestra’s U.S. tour as having a double role: They’re sharing their music, but also serving as representatives from Ukraine and all it’s endured over the last year.

“We are coming, I believe, not only as cultural but as spiritual ambassadors of the Ukrainian nation,” he says. “We are presenting the Ukrainian mentality — and everything that America has been supportive of through our existence as a musical and cultural organization.”

Here’s more about the concert and the rest of the 2023 Community Concert Series:

New York Philharmonic String Quartet (Sunday, Jan. 8): The touring quartet features four principal musicians from the New York Philharmonic. They formed in 2017. They’ll be joined by acclaimed American pianist Drew Peterson, winner of the 2017 American Pianist Award.

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine (Monday, Jan. 16): The award-winning orchestra began in 1902 and frequently tours the world. It’s also known for its acclaimed recordings. The tour is sponsored by the U.S. State Department.

“A Celebration of Song – the Classics to Broadway” (Tuesday, Feb. 7): International soloists from four continents perform popular songs from grand opera, Broadway and pop with a live orchestra and an emcee.

The English Chamber Orchestra (Thursday, March 9): The most-recorded chamber orchestra in the world. They’ve recorded many movie soundtracks, including scores for “Atonement,” “Pride and Prejudice” and several James Bond movies.

The Royal National Ballet: “Fire of Georgia” (Monday, March 27): The Republic of Georgia’s national ballet makes its American debut with this U.S. tour. They’ll perform dramatic folk dances — including stunts and acrobatics — with costumes and choreography.

All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, south Fort Myers.

Single tickets are $25-$55. Season tickets are $65-$165 and will be available until Sunday, Jan. 8.

For single tickets, call 481-4849 or visit bbmannpah.com. For subscriptions, call 693-4849 or visit fortmyerscommunityconcerts.org.

