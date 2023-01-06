ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Downtown Sarasota beer shop, bar named one of the best in the U.S.

By Jimmy Geurts, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxJPQ_0k5TEVhF00

A national publication recently named a Sarasota establishment one of the best beer shops in the country.

Wine Enthusiast magazine included 99 Bottles, located downtown at 1445 Second St., on its list of The Best Beer Shops in the U.S., According to Pros. It was one of only two Florida establishments on the list, which was determined by speaking with dozens of brewers, writers, social media enthusiasts, chefs and drinkers, according to the publication.

"The Great Florida Craft Beer Guide" author Mark DeNote provided the quote for 99 Bottles' blurb, stating: "They’ve got a tap list curated by a great team that balances hype beers with classic style makers and rare releases from the hottest breweries that come to (and come from) Florida. They have absolutely maximized their tiny space with an on-premises establishment that doubles as a growler bar, along with an eclectic bottle selection that doubles as wall art. Finish it all off with a locker club that rivals any wine club and you’ve got 99 Bottles.”

The year in local dining and drinking:The 22 biggest restaurant openings, closings and sales in Sarasota and Manatee in 2022

Bar and restaurant news:Venice brewpub to close as partners pursue new restaurant and brewery openings

More bar and restaurant news:Recently closed Sarasota Irish pub, restaurant finds new home on Siesta Key

99 Bottles was opened in 2019 by Mark Tuchman, who previously owned Mr. Beery's in Gulf Gate, one of the first and best Sarasota craft beer bars prior to its closure in 2020. Along with a bar featuring around 30 Floridian, national and international beers on tap, as well as several wines and non-alcoholic offerings, 99 Bottles has several more packaged beers and other merchandise on its retail wall.

“It’s truly an honor to have 99 Bottles be recognized amongst other notable bottle shops in the U.S., let alone by Wine Enthusiast," Tuchman said in a statement. “It’s our amazing customers, local community and incredible staff that have been extremely supportive and led us to this recognition.”

The only other Florida beer shop included on Wine Enthusiast's list was Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe in St. Petersburg. More than 40 shops were included altogether, using geographical destinations based on the James Beard Foundation.

For more information on 99 Bottles, visit 99bottles.net.

Who lives here?21 celebrities with homes in Sarasota and Manatee

Email entertainment reporter Jimmy Geurts at jimmy.geurts@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatssotampa.com

Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America

Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Commercial real estate off to a fast start across the region

While the potential of an economic downturn, including a slowdown in several commercial real estate sectors — maybe even multifamily? — looms large, 2023, at least from a deals perspective, is off to a busy start. Recent deals in the region this year and late last year include a nearly $30 million office sale in Tampa and a Virginia company paying $115 million for an apartment complex in Sarasota.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Expansion of Sapphire apartment plans on Tamiami proposed

With the recent acquisition the Super 8 motel at 4309 N. Tamiami Trail, the Sapphire North and Sapphire South apartment developments will include a Sapphire middle. Sapphire North and South were approved by the Planning Board in November 2022. Those projects were brought by Jarzi Really Advisors of New York. Owner and developer Roers Cos. of Plymouth, Minnesota, has acquired the property separating the two, a 1.35-acre site occupied by a Super 8 motel, with plans to create a cohesive, three-building community along U.S. 41 between 42nd and 47th streets.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New features coming to SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another for aviation enthuisasts. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota church brings snow to downtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First Sarasota Church celebrated its first-ever snow day on Sunday morning. Lee’s Ice in Sarasota dropped off 10 tons of ice that crews turned into snow. Kids were able to go tubing, build snowmen, and have snowball fights. “They came out the doors and you...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Five Sarasota news stories to watch in 2023

Eventful in its own right, the year 2022 also set the stage for news in Sarasota in 2023. Among significant developments in the year prior were the start of restoration of the Bobby Jones Golf Course, completion of the roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41, the opening of the first phase of The Bay, the launch of the Bay Runner trolley and the approval of comprehensive plan amendments designed to incentivize workforce and attainable housing.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
SIESTA KEY, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit

This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has announced the death of former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly. Jolly served as Chief of Police in the City of Sarasota from 1992 until 1996 and again from 2000 until 2002. He began his long career with the department on April...
SARASOTA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy