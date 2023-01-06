ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Apex Theatre presents 'The Diary of Anne Frank' in January

By From Staff Reports
The St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
Apex Theatre Studio will present “The Diary of Anne Frank” throughout January in St. Augustine and at other venues in the Northeast Florida area.

Performances will take place Jan. 13-15 at The Waterworks in St. Augustine and Jan. 21-22 at St. John’s Cathedral (Taliaferro Hall) in Jacksonville. The performance will also stopover at various schools in Duval and St. Johns counties.

“With the rising increase in anti-Semitism in this area, we felt an urgency to bring this story to local audiences, especially students,” said Managing Director Ian Mairs.

“The Diary of Anne Frank” is one of the most famous and haunting stories to emerge from the 20th century. The memoirs of this young Jewish girl, forced to hide for nearly two years to escape Nazi persecution, are an essential part of how we remember one of the darkest periods of human history. Every generation encounters the text and has the same reaction. In the face of such inhumanity, the human spirit still perseveres.

The production is under the direction of guest artist George Judy, professor of acting at the School of Theatre at Louisiana State University. It features a mixture of students and professional teaching artists.

The role of Anne Frank will be played by Eva Gassert, a sophomore at Nease High School.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Reservations and more information can be found at www.apextheatrejax.com

Performances at The Waterworks are sponsored by the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council. Use of The Waterworks is possible through generosity of the City of St. Augustine and St. Johns Cultural Council.

If you go

  • Show: “The Diary of Anne Frank”
  • Venue: The Waterworks (Jan. 13-15), 184 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine; St. John’s Cathedral (Jan. 21-22), 256 East Church St., Jacksonville.
  • Tickets: $20 (general admission), $15 (students).
  • Details: www.apextheatrejax.com/events.
  • Local contact: Ian Mairs, ianamairs@gmail.com, 904-476-5582.

