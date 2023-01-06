ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Podcast: Will concerns of Black Detroiters get a fair shot in Lansing?

By Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

On The Line

  • Hosts: Cary Junior II
  • Producers: Cary Junior II, Darcie Moran and Robin Chan
  • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman
  • Guests: Clara Hendrickson, a Report for America reporter for the Free Press; State Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, Detroit Democrat Chris McClain, who has worked in the state Legislature, and Detroiters Konato Williams, 49; Angelene Jackson, 48; Courtney Sims, 37, and Ryan Williams, 35.
  • Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit
  • Email: ontheline@freepress.com

On this episode: After Michigan's redistricting process, Democrats won the state Legislature. But the largest majority Black city in the U.S. lost black representation in all levels of government.

Now, with the new Legislative session set to begin and a Black Detroiter set to lead one chamber, where will Detroit issues stand on the new majority's agenda?

On the latest episode of the "On The Line" podcast, host Cary Junior II talks with Detroit voters, a Detroit representative and a Detroit politico about the concerns at stake. Junior also dives deep with Clara Hendrickson, a Report for America reporter for the Detroit Free Press, on how we got here and what the future may hold.

Michigan low income students hit hardest academically during pandemic, report shows

In some corners of the state, Michigan students have lost as much as a year's worth of learning. Students in Lansing and Saginaw lost the equivalent of a year's worth of math and reading lessons, while students in Birmingham lost about a fifth of a school year, new data shows, according to a report from The Education Trust - Midwest, a Michigan-based education nonprofit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit police: Juveniles cause large increase in carjackings in 2022

Detroit — While violent crime overall decreased in Detroit in 2022, carjackings rose 21%, Detroit Police Department officials reported Monday in their year-end crime statistics report. This spike in carjackings came largely from juveniles, Detroit Police Chief James White said during the Monday press conference. He said he wants...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Health officials say omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is most transmissible strain of COVID yet

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the newest COVID-19 variant is the most transmissible yet. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. CDC officials expressed concern in late December about a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 circulating during the holidays. That variant caused most of the new cases being reported in certain regions of the U.S. According to CNBC, XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced COVID cases for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% the week prior.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

1st recreational marijuana business opens in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's first recreation marijuana dispensary is open for business: Welcome to "Da Cut." "Here we are today, finally four years later, as a full-fledged adult use and a medical marijuana facility," said Al Williams, the owner. In 2018 Michigan legalized the recreational use of marijuana for...
DETROIT, MI
Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs

The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
DETROIT, MI
Customers line up at Avalon Bakery's flagship store on bittersweet day

Sunday was a bittersweet day for Jackie Victor as she helped her employees make coffee drinks and serve loafs of bread and sweet treats to a seemingly unending line of customers at Avalon International Bakery in Midtown Detroit. "This is a really hard, really almost a tortured decision, to be honest," said Victor, as she prepared herself for the permanent closure of the flagship store that she opened in 1997 on Willis Street, long before Midtown became...
DETROIT, MI
Ex-fire chief sues Flint: I was fired for refusing to lie

Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city of Flint and its mayor, alleging he was wrongfully fired for refusing to lie and cover up the details about how two children died in a house fire last year. At issue are the actions of two firefighters who initially swept the house during a May fire and declared an all clear — meaning they found no one inside. But six minutes...
FLINT, MI
