Erie, PA

Erie man to plead to misdemeanor counts in porch bombing under deal reached at hearing

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
 4 days ago
An Erie man accused by city police of damaging the entryway of an occupied apartment house by throwing an explosive device into it in October is expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges in the case under an agreement reached in court on Thursday.

Rodrick E. Caldwell, 55, waived to court a first-degree misdemeanor count of prohibited offensive weapon and a second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering at his preliminary hearing before Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney on Thursday morning. Caldwell is expected to plead guilty to the two charges at a later date under the agreement, Assistant District Attorney Hillary Hoffman said.

Felony counts of arson and criminal mischief will be dropped under the deal, which was hashed out between Hoffman and Caldwell's lawyer, Anthony Logue.

The victim in the case did not appear in court for Caldwell's hearing Thursday morning, according to Hoffman.

Authorities have not revealed a possible motive in the bombing.

White smoke, damaged entryway

Erie police accuse Caldwell of throwing what they called an "illegal incendiary device" at an apartment house in the 900 block of Poplar Street on the early evening of Oct. 18. The device exploded in the entryway of the three-unit house, blowing out glass to the doors, the front vestibule and the transom. Investigators estimated the damage at more than $5,000.

Two people were inside the building when the explosion occurred but were not injured. A resident reported that he was in the bathroom on the house's second floor when he heard the doorbell ring twice, then heard the explosion. The resident said he went downstairs and saw smoke and the front entryway destroyed, according to police.

Investigators said a neighbor also reported hearing the explosion and seeing a white flash and a lot of white smoke.

Erie police reported at the time of Caldwell's arrest that video from a doorbell camera captured images of a vehicle, and investigators were able to trace the vehicle to Caldwell. When police later searched Caldwell's vehicle and his Erie residence, they found illegal incendiary devices that were consistent with evidence found at the bombing scene, officials reported.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

