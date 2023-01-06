ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Former Fayetteville senator: Serving one of my greatest honors

By Kirk deViere
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHiTc_0k5TEFor00

It has been one of my greatest honors to serve the people of Cumberland County over the last two terms in the North Carolina Senate. I thank you for trusting me with your voice. I am thankful for the loving support of my wife Jenny and son Grey who have sacrificed family time so I could serve.

As I look back over the last four years at what we accomplished together, I am reminded that what’s most important are the people I serve. While I can talk about historic funding levels or new laws, I’d rather talk about some of the people whose lives I was able to touch and in return, touched mine.

People like Angelina and Gerald, who didn't have adequate housing for their families but now do; and Carrie, a veteran and mother, facing eviction because she had lost her job during the pandemic but now lives in a better home with a new job; and Ginger and hundreds of people in our county navigating the state unemployment system for help during COVID-19; and the healthcare business owners not receiving reimbursement for their services who with our help, broke through the industry red tape and began receiving overdue payments; and the many families and seniors that we helped through the state’s slow-moving hurricane recovery program, RebuildNC.

My senate office handled over 4,000 constituent issues, and I am thankful to my staff and agencies who assisted me in doing my No. 1 job as your senator — helping people.

When elected, I said I would always represent you in Raleigh. I vowed to put people first and politics second. It was important to me that Cumberland County was relevant at the state level — that we had a strong voice. I am proud of the relationships, both at home and in Raleigh, that allowed me to be in the middle of hard conversations that moved our state forward.

These conversations included the reopening of our schools after the COVID-19 pandemic began to subside and a vaccine was available. I took a hard stand, one that was against many in my party, including the governor. Through bipartisan discussions, we created a compromise the governor and general assembly supported which allowed schools to reopen and put children back into the classroom.

We also had conversations around justice reform which led to bipartisan bills improving policing and expanding expungement programs; bipartisan COVID relief bills; and state hurricane recovery funding.

The state budget was another test of “people over politics” after Medicaid expansion was taken off the table as part of the discussion and negotiations had stalled with the governor and republican leadership. I reached across the aisle and worked with Republicans and other fellow brave Democrats to find a compromise for a state budget for the first time in four years.

The $25.9 billion budget included an increase in public education funding; an increase in pay for teachers and state employees; the largest investment in PFAS protection and research; significant broadband investments; tax cuts for working families; and investments in childcare, early childhood education, and mental health. And so much more.

I am proud of my work in this budget to lower tuition to $500 a semester at FSU through NC Promise, which will afford more young people access to a college degree without the fear of massive student debt. As a veteran, I am also proud to have championed eliminating the state income tax on military pensions — an incredible way to honor our veterans and encourage them to make our state their final home.

I worked diligently to ensure Cumberland County was not left behind. I helped bring back close to $500 million to our community over the last two years, including funding for construction at FSU, Fayetteville Technical Community College and Cape Fear Valley Health system; direct support for Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Civil War & Reconstruction Center, and MLK Jr. Park; funding to local governments for homeless centers, affordable housing, pedestrian crosswalks, sidewalks, and stormwater protection; investment in our rape crisis center, community health centers and substance abuse programs; funding for sexual assault nurse examiners training; support for our fire departments; investments in our parks and recreation area across the county; and millions of dollars to support minority businesses.

When you look at my time as your senator, I hope you see someone that fought for you every day; someone who did what was best for the people in his community and state; someone who was more concerned about the people he represented than keeping his senate seat; someone that showed respect for others even when you disagree; and someone that was at the table and worked across the aisle for solutions.

Thank you again for trusting me with your voice. Jenny and I are so appreciative of your support. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to serve you.

Kirk deViere is a former member of the N.C. Senate. He lives in Fayetteville.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Powerball’s First Millionaire Of The Year Comes From North Carolina

Charlie and I spent New Year’s Eve like many of you. We attended a party with friends and reminisced about the year behind and what was to come. We left in time to make it to our overnight destination and watch the Times Square ball drop. I’ll admit we started visiting and realized we missed the midnight countdown. However, we did see Ryan Seacrest announce Powerball’s first millionaire of the year. The grand prize went to Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, North Carolina. The prize winner did not travel to New York for the award. But, his daughter, Sarah, accepted the hefty sum on his behalf. Krigbaum was one of eight from North Carolina selected by a second chance drawing as part of the promotion. According to WCNC, his name went into the million-dollar drawing with four others. We watched as the ball with the “NC” label popped up on the screen. Krigbaum’s daughter said, “I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.” During three previous years, Powerball’s first millionaire drawing partnered with the New Year’s Eve broadcast.
SPINDALE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
New York Post

GOP’s Dan Bishop says ‘I’m out’ without major changes to House dynamics

One of the Republican holdouts who has voted six times against electing Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy as House speaker says he would leave Congress if his right-wing allies don’t force changes to the way the chamber works. North Carolina Rep.-elect Dan Bishop, 58, made the threat to Roll Call in an article published Thursday. “We’re going to either see improvement up here the same way we made remarkable improvements in North Carolina in the state legislature, or I’m out,” Bishop told the outlet. The lawmaker said that under McCarthy’s leadership, existential threats to the country had “gotten worse, not better,” and that he was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

North Carolina lawmakers want Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok on public devices

(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers are joining their counterparts in Congress and legislatures across the country in efforts to ban TikTok on public devices over concerns about the company's ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Reps. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, penned a joint letter...
INDIANA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Federal judge upholds West Virginia transgender student athlete prohibition

CHARLESTON — Nearly two years after it passed the West Virginia Legislature, a federal judge lifted an injunction blocking enforcement of the state’s prohibition on transgender student athletes. In an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin granted a motion for summary judgment in favor of...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
The Center Square

North Carolina county wants state Supreme Court to pass on tax dispute

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court should stay out of the "messy, local political squabble" over taxes in Watauga County, the county and three of its towns argued in a court filing this week. Watauga County, and the towns of Seven Devils, Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain filed a response Tuesday to the town of Boone's request for the Supreme Court to review how the county distributes local sales taxes, countering claims the system is illegal. ...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

South Carolina must redraw congressional maps after racial gerrymander, federal court rules

A panel of federal judges on Friday ruled that South Carolina lawmakers racially gerrymandered the state’s 1st Congressional District specifically to dilute the power of Black voters. Three Democratic-appointed judges, who heard the case in South Carolina’s federal district court, found that state lawmakers’ shifting some 30,000 African Americans in Charleston County to a nearby […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma senator proposes bill to increase pay for election poll workers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma state senator has proposed legislation that would increase pay for election poll workers. Sen. Warren Hamilton of McCurtain County plans to introduce the legislation in the 2023 session. “Poll workers are instrumental in ensuring integrity in Oklahoma’s elections and are absolutely essential to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey changes ‘good time’ policy for Alabama inmates

Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm today announced new rules on correctional incentive time, better known as good time, which can allow some state inmates to shorten their prison sentences with good behavior. Ivey said she supported good time opportunities for inmates but did not...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle

A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. The boy shot and wounded the teacher in a first-grade classroom on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to authorities. The police chief said the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation but didn't elaborate further. No students were injured.A school shooting involving a 6-year-old is extremely rare, although not unheard of, with at least...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
avlwatchdog.org

Opinion: Mark Meadows Skates on Voter Fraud Charge. Yes, It Stinks

I’m going to take a wild guess here and surmise you haven’t heard about former western North Carolina Congressman and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows getting a free pass on his voter fraud case. You know, the one where Meadows claimed, for voting purposes, that his primary residence was a rusted mobile home in Macon County.
MACON COUNTY, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy