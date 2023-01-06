ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC basketball vs. Notre Dame: Scouting report, score prediction for ACC matchup

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14TqlE_0k5TEEw800

Coming off an impressive second-half performance against Wake Forest, North Carolina basketball gets an early start Saturday against Notre Dame.

The Tar Heels (10-5, 2-2 ACC) welcome the Fighting Irish (8-7, 0-4) to the Smith Center for an 11:30 a.m. matchup, which will be televised on ESPN2.

UNC is 7-0 at home this season. Here are some things to know and a score prediction ahead of Carolina’s game against Notre Dame.

Tar Heels need to deliver knockout

UNC can’t get caught napping against a Notre Dame squad that’s winless in the ACC. Facing such an opponent can make it easier to look ahead to Tuesday’s game at Virginia (10-3, 2-2).

But before the Tar Heels shift their focus to the Cavaliers (9 p.m., ESPN), they need to take the fight out of the Irish by not letting Mike Brey’s team hang around in the second half.

CAREER NIGHT:UNC basketball’s Leaky Black lives up to nickname in Tar Heels’ win vs Wake Forest

WHAT'S THE WORD?:UNC basketball’s Hubert Davis learns new word from Armando Bacot

SPECIAL CLUB:How RJ Davis made history in UNC basketball win over Wake Forest

UNC has won nine of the last 11 games in the series, but the Irish earned a 78-73 win against the Heels last season in South Bend. Nate Laszewski, who had 20 points and eight rebounds in that victory, is averaging 13.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Irish.

UNC turning turnovers into points

The Tar Heels scored a season-high 32 points off 15 Wake Forest turnovers for their most since logging the same amount of points against the Demon Deacons in 2019.

In addition to its success turning live-ball turnovers into buckets, UNC only committed nine turnovers Wednesday — including just one in the second half — to snap a streak of 12 straight games with double-digit turnovers.

Ranked 11th in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom’s analytics, the Tar Heels will start to string together victories if they can keep taking care of the ball while turning opponent’s turnovers into points.

Three-guard lineup

With Pete Nance nursing a sore back, the Tar Heels could once again employ a three-guard lineup that features RJ Davis, Caleb Love and Seth Trimble to surround Leaky Black and Armando Bacot.

Despite Wake Forest’s size on the interior, UNC thrived with its three-guard lineup down the stretch to pull away from the Demon Deacons. Trimble, whose on-ball defense continues to impress his teammates and coach Hubert Davis, had a career-high 11 points, along with two rebounds and two blocks.

Trailing 56-52 with 14:09 left in the second half against Wake Forest, Trimble entered the game for Justin McKoy. It was UNC’s final substitution as the Tar Heels closed the game with a 36-23 advantage.

UNC vs. Notre Dame score prediction

UNC 86, Notre Dame 68: Coming off a total team effort against Wake Forest, the Tar Heels won’t suffer a letdown against a Fighting Irish squad that is in the cellar of the ACC standings with Louisville. Expect another big game from Bacot and a possible breakout performance from some reserves.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

