ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke basketball vs. Boston College: Scouting report, score prediction

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVsiU_0k5TED3P00

Duke basketball is in desperate need of a palate cleanser after suffering its worst loss in the Jon Scheyer era this week.

The No. 16 Blue Devils (11-5, 2-2 ACC) were humbled in Raleigh on Wednesday night, failing to score in the opening eight minutes before taking an 84-60 loss at the hands of NC State.

“It’s a long year, and unfortunately, and I knew this when I took the job, that there are going to be some moments like this where you know people can doubt you and doubt us as a team,” Scheyer said. “Sometimes the best way to learn is to experience it.”

It’s an experience Duke won’t forget anytime soon, and a hopeful wake-up call with the ACC season now in full swing.

Here’s what you need to know as the Blue Devils travel to Chestnut Hill to face Boston College (8-7, 2-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Conte Forum (ACC Network). Duke won the teams' first meeting this season, 75-59, on Dec. 3 in Durham.

DIVING DEEP FOR DUKE:‘This hurt’: Duke hopes embarrassing loss to NC State will offer valuable lesson

LOSS IN RALEIGH:Duke basketball misses first 13 shots, suffers worst loss to NC State in 50 years

SCHEYER AFTER WOLFPACK GAME:Here's what Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer said after blowout loss to NC State

Road woes continue

It may not seem possible, but Duke has only played two true road games this season. Both have been unmitigated disasters.

The Blue Devils were flat and uninspired during an 81-70 loss to Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Dec. 20, and Wednesday’s performance against the Wolfpack speaks for itself.

Boston College has not been one of the better ACC teams this season, but the Eagles are 6-2 at home with wins over Virginia Tech (70-65) and Notre Dame (70-63).

After the loss to NC State, Scheyer took the blame for Duke’s performances on the road thus far.

“The theme is they outcompeted us and outplayed us,” Scheyer said about his two road losses. “That’s not OK.”

Duke plays four of its next six games on the road.

A more Lively performance needed

Underwhelming is a bit of an understatement at this point for freshman Dereck Lively II.

The No. 1 prospect from the Class of 2022 has been a non-factor this season, scoring in double digits just once in 13 attempts while averaging only 16.7 minutes per game.

Against NC State, Lively had one point off a free throw, took one shot attempt and had three rebounds, a block, a steal and two turnovers in 12 minutes.

“Some games are not my games,” Lively said Wednesday. “I know my team can pick it up for me. Of course, there’s going to be some frustration, but there’s nothing I can do about it. The only thing I can do is go in the gym and work.”

It’s been graduate transfer Ryan Young who has stepped up in Lively’s place. The 6-foot-10 Young has made 13 consecutive field goals over the last three games, including going 7-for-7 against Florida State and 4-for-4 against NC State. He’s averaging 6.9 rebounds.

Duke vs. Boston College score prediction

Duke 70, Boston College 59: We’ll learn about the character of this Duke team against Boston College. The Blue Devils are in desperate need of a bounce-back performance and their first true road win this season. If things go south in Chestnut Hill, things could begin to take a turn for the worse.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: Voters punish Blue Devils for lousy week

The Duke basketball program has seen better weeks. On Wednesday night, the then-No. 16 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) fell 84-60 at the unranked NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3 ACC). Then they narrowly escaped defeat at the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3 ACC), needing a pair of clutch free throws from freshman forward Kyle Filipowski to secure a 65-64 win.
DURHAM, NC
AllTarHeels

Hubert Davis provides injury update on Pete Nance

North Carolina forward Pete Nance missed the Tar Heels' 81-64 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. This came just three days after he left Wednesday night's game with a lower back injury two minutes into North Carolina's win over Wake Forest. With a road contest in Charlottesville against Virginia looming,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Mack Brown Introduces UNC's Nine Incoming Transfers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina's roster is receiving a boost this week with 19 newcomers arriving in Chapel Hill to join the UNC football team. The Tar Heels are officially adding 10 freshmen from the 2023 high school class who are enrolling early in January to go through winter strength and conditioning, and participate in spring practice. Carolina is also enrolling nine college transfers who committed to UNC during the latest transfer window.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
mediafeed.org

Duke University will set you back this much

Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why

I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

One person killed in crash on Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — One person died in a crash along Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest on Saturday morning. Police said 23-year-old Kaitlyn Corona of Wake Forest was driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to proceed on a green light from Purnell Road across southbound Capital Boulevard when a 17-year-old male driving a 2014 Dodge Caravan traveling south ran a red light and struck Corona’s vehicle on the driver’s side.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

More cyber attacks expected in 2023 amid Triangle tech shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a big year for cyber attacks worldwide and experts believe we can expect hackers to up their game and launch even more attacks this year. This comes as the cybersecurity industry is facing a shortage in workers and N.C. State computer science professor Laurie Williams tells CBS 17 that shortage is playing out at many tech companies here in the Triangle. She said fewer workers presents a real threat to our efforts at fighting these hackers.
RALEIGH, NC
rtands.com

GoTriangle Commuter Rail Study Outlines Service Along Existing NCRR Corridor

North Carolina’s regional GoTriangle transportation service released the findings of a commuter rail feasibility study on Jan. 4 and is looking for feedback on the options for future commuter rail service identified in the report. GoTriangle, which provides regional service to the Research Triangle region of North Carolina in...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
RALEIGH, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy