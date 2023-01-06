ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattekill, NY

State police investigating homicide in Plattekill; 41-year-old man shot to death

By Mike Randall, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQMWS_0k5TEBHx00

PLATTEKILL − State police reported Thursday they are investigating a homicide that happened in the town of Plattekill earlier this week.

According to state police, investigators from their Highland barracks responded Monday to a report of a man dead outside a residence on Campbell Drive Extension.

Police said they found Daniel Spotards, 41, of the town of Plattekill, outside his residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police so far have released no other details about the shooting death or said what might have been the motive for the crime.

Life sentence: Fallsburg man going to prison for murder of girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter

Racing scheme: Orange County veterinarian, trainer sentenced for horse doping

Sexual exploitation: Middletown man sentenced for enticing girls to send him nude images over Snapchat

Plattekill town police and Ulster County's sheriff's and district attorney's offices are assisting state police in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to that investigation is asked to call state police at 845-691-2922. All information will be kept confidential, police said.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News-lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: State police investigating homicide in Plattekill; 41-year-old man shot to death

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police identify man murdered outside residence

PLATTEKILL – State Police have identified the man who was found shot to death outside a home in the Town of Plattekill on Monday, January 2. Police said the victim was Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident remains under investigation by...
PLATTEKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING…Two homes struck by gunfire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating two incidents in which residences were struck by gunfire after shots were reportedly fired in the area of Wickham Avenue and Sproat Street. Both incidents are believed to be related. The first was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man and woman sustain serious injuries during Middletown assault

MIDDLETOWN – A woman was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill Sunday morning after she sustained a fractured orbit, and head and facial lacerations. A man involved in the same 6:15 a.m. incident inside an apartment at Blue Manor Apartments at 80 Sproat Street in the City of Middletown was flown by medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of several stab wounds and a punctured lung.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Terrible ‘Police Impersonation’ Scam Hitting the Hudson Valley

Residents are being advised to be extra cautious during this time. Lately, there have been many scam warnings issued for areas in the Hudson Valley and it can be very difficult to keep track of them all. One local Police Department has issued another warning and they are asking residents to report any suspicious behavior that's related to it.
FISHKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

School bus strikes, kills 59-year old Kingston resident

Kingston residents were shocked to learn of another automobile-related fatality in the city late last week. Eleven minutes before sunset on Friday, January 6, 59-year-old Sarah Edwards was struck by a school bus near the Wurts and Spring streets intersection in the Rondout. The weather was grey and rainy. Kingston...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two dozen people fatally overdose in Sullivan County in 2022

MONTICELLO – Sullivan County still has the second lowest health ranking in the state; only the Bronx is lower. Sullivan, like all other counties, is also combatting the growing opioid epidemic. Wendy Brown, head of the county’s drug task force, provided the tentative numbers of cases in 2022.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy