Here’s what COVID and flu numbers are doing to WNC hospitals after 2022 holidays

ASHEVILLE - Even though the 2022 holidays are behind Western North Carolina, a few uninvited guests may still be lingering in homes and now in hospitals as the new year gets underway: COVID-19 and the common flu.

Beds at Mission Health hospitals and especially its flagship in Asheville have a decent percentage of beds filled up with those diagnosed with COVID.

Mission spokesperson Nancy Lindell said Jan. 4 that, as of 2:30 a.m. there were 52 COVID positive inpatients in all six Mission Health hospitals; 39 of those are at Mission Hospital.

"Mission Hospital has seen an influx of both flu and RSV cases starting at an earlier date than usual and continuing through the holidays," Lindell said. "We continue to encourage everyone to get their flu vaccine and to follow safe hygiene practices such as washing your hands, avoiding close contact with anyone who is sick and staying home if you are sick."

At Pardee UNC Health Care there are 13 COVID-positive patients and one patient with the flu as of 2 p.m. Jan. 4, according to spokesperson Erica Allison.

AdventHealth Hendersonville as of Jan. 5 was caring for six patients with COVID and one with flu, according to spokesperson Victoria Dunkle.

As of Jan. 1 the seven-day average case count for COVID patients was 68 for Western North Carolina's 17-hospital Mountain Area Healthcare Preparedness Coalition region, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 data dashboard.

'Facing severe challenges'

AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert emphasized that a number of factors locally are pushing patient levels up, including the recent water outages that hit Asheville following an intense cold snap.

“The prolonged water outage has also led to a worsening of some people’s chronic medical conditions,” Herbert said. “Our hospital is at capacity with a number of patients waiting in our emergency department for beds. Our ED is extremely busy, and we have seen record numbers of patients over the holiday week. We are facing severe challenges when we need to transfer patients to tertiary referral centers. We have been accepting transfers from other area hospitals, when possible.”

As reported by the Citizen Times Jan. 4, Mission-related facilities, though not the hospital itself, were impacted by the water outage but had backup support from parent company HCA Healthcare.

"Mission Hospital in Asheville did not experience a water loss during the extended outage that occurred in our area," Mission Health spokesperson Nancy Lindell said Jan 3.

Mission's CarePartners facility did have an outage that began on Dec. 27, but its owner HCA Healthcare “procured water tankers from a private vendor and used those through Sunday evening when water was restored," Lindell said. "Patient care was not affected."

It’s not just water outages impacting hospital systems, however. Respiratory illnesses and viruses also are cropping up at hospitals like AdventHealth.

“We continue to see a variety of other illnesses making people sick to the point of needing hospitalization,” Dunkle said. “This includes pneumonia, viral respiratory infections and worsening of chronic heart, lung and digestive diseases.”

In Hendersonville and across Western North Carolina, she emphasized, people should look to doctors for non-emergency situations.

“Our physicians remind people to use their primary care or urgent care doctors for non-emergency health needs,” Dunkle said.

However, she added, if anyone is experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath or other medical crises, they should call 911 or get to the emergency department.

Experts are still recommending many of the health safety practices that have been staples since the pandemic started nearly three years ago.

“Remember the basics of handwashing, wearing masks, and safe distancing to help avoid exposure to all the illnesses that are spreading across our community at this time,” Dunkle said. “It is not too late to get your flu shots or the COVID-19 Bivalent booster vaccines.”

In Buncombe, 71% of the population or 185,454 people have been vaccinated against the COVID virus with at least one dose while 68% has received a complete initial series of vaccines; 97% of people older than 65 have a complete initial series of the vaccine, according to NCDHHS data.

Though most of WNC is still at low risk for COVID stress on health care systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of the state is at a medium risk.

Buncombe County Health and Human Services, a hub for health care resources and information across the mountains, continues to provide vaccines but not COVID testing at its 40 Coxe Ave. location.

For those seeking treatment, BCHHS is recommending a free, online option, which it explains at buncombecounty.org:

Free telemedicine appointments to screen for COVID-19 treatment eligibility will be available, while funding allows, to North Carolinians who have tested positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test or other method.

To set up an appointment visit https://starmed.care/nc or call 704-941-6000, seven days a week from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

The telemedicine program will last from mid-December until funding runs out, which is estimated to be about mid-March.

Interpretation services are available and registration forms come in several languages.

