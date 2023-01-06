Big changes to condos, restaurant plan at old Faro Gardens in Hampton Falls: Will it work?

HAMPTON FALLS — Joe Faro has scaled back his proposed residential and commercial development at the former Faro Gardens site on Lafayette Road based on the town’s Planning Board feedback, but is it enough?

Faro initially went before the board on Sept. 27 with a conceptual proposal to construct three five-story buildings containing 164 age-restricted two-bedroom condos and 29,700 square feet of retail/restaurant space. Planning Board members said at the time they believed the project was simply too large for the 12 acres of property near the Seabrook town line.

Faro returned before the board on Dec. 20 with a new pitch. This time it was three three-story buildings containing 104 age-restricted condos and 11,400 square feet of commercial space. The commercial space would consist of 6,000 square feet of retail and 5,400 for a 140-seat restaurant.

The project would still need several variances from the town’s zoning ordinance and is dependent on the town of Seabrook providing sewer and water.

Faro’s consultant Robert Clarke, of the Manchester-based firm Allen and Major Associates, told Planning Board members on Dec. 20 reducing the project any more would not be economically advisable.

Faro predicted the condos would sell between $300,000 to $593,000 and that the entire complex would generate about $1.2 million in property tax revenue for Hampton Falls. With an operating budget of about $3 million, that’s a significant financial prospect for Hampton Falls.

Project would need to go before Zoning Board, state approval

According to Clarke, the complex would need four variances from the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals for parking, building footprint size, density and the number of bedrooms per acre. The project also would need a special permit from the Planning Board in relation to its setback.

On the state level, it needs permits from the Department of Environmental Services because much of the acreage is wetlands and requires more than 10,000 square feet of fill. It also needs approval from the state Department of Transportation since the project is on Route 1, a major state-owned coastal highway.

Ed Beattie, the selectmen’s Planning Board representative, stressed the architectural design of the buildings must conform with the town’s ordinance, which requires a “Colonial look,” a caveat a Rockingham Planning Commission consultant told Clarke and Faro “to take to heart.”

Town of Seabrook may ultimately decide if project moves forward

Planning Board member Lisa Brown-Kucharski told Clarke the entire project hinges on one factor: Whether or not Seabrook agrees to allow Hampton Falls to utilize its sewer system and wastewater treatment plant.

For years the two neighboring communities have considered entering into a municipal agreement that would have Hampton Falls install sewer pipes along Route 1 that hookup with Seabrook’s sewer system.

Faro told the Planning Board he met with Seabrook Town Manager Bill Manzi in September, and Manzi seemed amenable. However, in an interview this week, Manzi said in September he told Faro Seabrook was working on an engineering study on the cost and operational issues involved with letting Hampton Falls buy into Seabrook’s sewer system. Manzi told Faro at the time the study should be completed in six months – or by February 2023.

“But, I’m not a policymaker,” Manzi said. “I’ll bring the completed study to the Board of Selectmen. They make policy; they’ll decide.”

Seabrook’s selectmen are the town’s water and sewer commissioners and could give the hookup the green light themselves. However, Manzi said, there’s a good chance selectmen will want townspeople to decide, and will put the question on the warrant.

Since this February is too late for the 2023 Town Meeting ballot, March 2024 is the earliest the issue would be decided if it goes to voters.

Aside from a sewer hookup for its wastewater, a project of this size needs abundant fresh water and there’s been little discussion about where that will come. Hampton Falls doesn’t have town water, though some Hampton Falls landowners near Seabrook’s water mains – such as some on Page’s Lane – were allowed to hookup to Seabrook’s water system.

Seabrook Water Superintendent Curtis Slayton recalled Seabrook provided the 12 Lafayette Road site with a one-inch water main, when it held the former Luca’s Restaurant and later Faro Gardens. The line hadn’t been used for years, he said, and a one-inch line isn’t sufficient for the development being discussed.

Manzi agreed.

“I’m not positive, but I’m pretty sure the one-inch water main is only sufficient for fire suppression,” Manzi said. “But aside from that, we were never asked to study the possibility of providing (freshwater) to the site. Seabrook increasing the size of the water main, of supplying the water, that has not been requested.”